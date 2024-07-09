Heading 3

10 key signs of emotional dysfunction in a relationship

Emotional dysfunction can lead to one partner relying heavily on the other for support and validation

Excessive Dependency

One partner may constantly prioritize the other's needs and desires, sacrificing their own to avoid conflict or maintain relationship. This can lead to resentment and imbalanced dynamic

Over-accommodation

A partner with emotional dysfunction may selectively share information or emotions, hiding certain aspects of themselves or their lives to maintain control or avoid vulnerability

Selective Disclosure

Excessive criticism or nitpicking, especially in a disguised "helpful" or "caring" manner, can undermine a partner's self-esteem and create a hostile atmosphere

Obsessive Criticism

Some people may avoid addressing conflicts or difficult issues in the relationship, fearing confrontation or rejection

Avoiding Conflict

One or both partners may withdraw emotionally, becoming distant or disconnected. There is no effort to be involved in each other's lives

Emotional Withdrawal

Instead of openly expressing their feelings or needs, one partner may resort to passive-aggressive behaviors like sarcasm, backhanded compliments, or subtle digs

Passive-Aggressive Behavior

One or both partners struggle to regulate their emotions. This can lead to intense arguments, emotional volatility and lack of emotional and physical safety in relationship

Emotional Explosions

One partner uses emotional tactics to control or manipulate the other's actions or feelings to gain control over the other partner

Manipulative Behavior

Constantly blaming your partner for issues without taking responsibility can damage the relationship

Blaming

