Jiya Surana
july 09, 2024
10 key signs of emotional dysfunction in a relationship
Emotional dysfunction can lead to one partner relying heavily on the other for support and validation
Excessive Dependency
Image Source: Freepik
One partner may constantly prioritize the other's needs and desires, sacrificing their own to avoid conflict or maintain relationship. This can lead to resentment and imbalanced dynamic
Over-accommodation
Image Source: Freepik
A partner with emotional dysfunction may selectively share information or emotions, hiding certain aspects of themselves or their lives to maintain control or avoid vulnerability
Selective Disclosure
Image Source: Freepik
Excessive criticism or nitpicking, especially in a disguised "helpful" or "caring" manner, can undermine a partner's self-esteem and create a hostile atmosphere
Obsessive Criticism
Image Source: Freepik
Some people may avoid addressing conflicts or difficult issues in the relationship, fearing confrontation or rejection
Avoiding Conflict
Image Source: Freepik
One or both partners may withdraw emotionally, becoming distant or disconnected. There is no effort to be involved in each other's lives
Image Source: Freepik
Emotional Withdrawal
Instead of openly expressing their feelings or needs, one partner may resort to passive-aggressive behaviors like sarcasm, backhanded compliments, or subtle digs
Passive-Aggressive Behavior
Image Source: Freepik
One or both partners struggle to regulate their emotions. This can lead to intense arguments, emotional volatility and lack of emotional and physical safety in relationship
Emotional Explosions
Image Source: Freepik
One partner uses emotional tactics to control or manipulate the other's actions or feelings to gain control over the other partner
Manipulative Behavior
Image Source: Freepik
Constantly blaming your partner for issues without taking responsibility can damage the relationship
Blaming
Image Source: Freepik
