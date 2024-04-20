Heading 3
10 Khakhra Flavors To Munch On
The masala khakhra is prepared with wheat flour, salt, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, ajwain, and red chili powder, and is perfect for snacking
Masala Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
The crunchy and crispy methi masala khakhra is made with wheat flour, and topped with spices, and methi
Methi Masala Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
Experience the tangy flavor of Panipuri in a Panipuri Khakhra prepared by adding panipuri masala to a wheat dough
Panipuri Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
Get a spicy and delicious pav bhaji taste in your snack with crisp Pav Bhaji Khakhra perfect to munch on during snack time
Pav Bhaji Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
For all tomato lovers, the Tomato Khakhra is one of the best solutions to enjoy the tangy taste, ideal for binge snacking
Image Source: freepik
Tomato Khakhra
The perfect alternative to oily and unhealthy Chinese food, Schezwan Khakhra is prepared by blending schezwan masala with wheat flour
Schezwan Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
Try this Gujarati snack with a chocolaty twist in mouth-watering chocolate khakhra, best enjoyed with friends and family
Chocolate Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
Jeera Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
Jeera Khakhra prepared by mixing whole wheat flour with cumin seeds, tastes best with chili and achar
Plain Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy the taste of plain khakhra in your breakfast prepared with whole wheat flour, tastes best with hot heat
Cream N Onion Khakhra
Image Source: freepik
The perfect mixture of khakhra with cream N onion flavors is perfect to enjoy the delicious snack all-day
