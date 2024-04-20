Heading 3

APRIL 20, 2024

10 Khakhra Flavors To Munch On

The masala khakhra is prepared with wheat flour, salt, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, ajwain, and red chili powder, and is perfect for snacking

Masala Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

The crunchy and crispy methi masala khakhra is made with wheat flour, and topped with spices, and methi

Methi Masala Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

Experience the tangy flavor of Panipuri in a Panipuri Khakhra prepared by adding panipuri masala to a wheat dough

Panipuri Khakhra

Image Source:  freepik

Get a spicy and delicious pav bhaji taste in your snack with crisp Pav Bhaji Khakhra perfect to munch on during snack time

Pav Bhaji Khakhra

Image Source:  freepik

For all tomato lovers, the Tomato Khakhra is one of the best solutions to enjoy the tangy taste, ideal for binge snacking

Image Source: freepik

Tomato Khakhra

The perfect alternative to oily and unhealthy Chinese food, Schezwan Khakhra is prepared by blending schezwan masala with wheat flour

Schezwan Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

Try this Gujarati snack with a chocolaty twist in mouth-watering chocolate khakhra, best enjoyed with friends and family

Chocolate Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

Jeera Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

Jeera Khakhra prepared by mixing whole wheat flour with cumin seeds, tastes best with chili and achar

Plain Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy the taste of plain khakhra in your breakfast prepared with whole wheat flour, tastes best with hot heat

Cream N Onion Khakhra

Image Source: freepik

The perfect mixture of khakhra with cream N onion flavors is perfect to enjoy the delicious snack all-day

