Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 Khandala spots to enjoy monsoon
Experience the beauty of nature at 650 meters high from The Tiger’s Leap, admiring the lush Western ghats, and hearing echoes
The Tiger’s Leap
Image Source: Freepik
Perfect for hike lovers, Duke’s Noes lets us admire the stunning views of the valleys and green surroundings
Duke’s nose
Image Source: Freepik
At some distance from Khandala, Kune waterfalls, where water cascades down 622 meters amidst the mesmerizing lush greenery, is something you shouldn't miss out on
Kune Waterfalls
Image Source: Freepik
Made famous by the movie Sholay, Shooting Point has rocky landscapes, and rock climbing activities to try
Shooting Point
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy panoramic views of green valleys and waterfalls at one of the fascinating spots- Lion’s Point, creating amazing views during monsoon
Image Source: Freepik
Lion’s Point
This lake is surrounded by verdant peaks and clear skies, for a peaceful getaway
Bhushi Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Located between Khopoli and Khandala, this early 19th-century temple is appreciated for its beautiful carvings
Shingroba temple
Image Source: Freepik
This tranquil spot, known as the abode of Lord Shiva, offers a mix of peace and adventure, and monsoon is perfect to enhance its beauty
Shiva Linga
Image Source: Freepik
Celebrity wax museum
Image Source: Freepik
Visit this museum to see lifelike wax statues of Bollywood stars and famous figures
A former railway office, Reversing Station, is now renowned as a leisure spot to take a view of the industrial town of Khopoli and the monsoon mist
Reversing Station
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.