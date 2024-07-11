Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 Khandala spots to enjoy monsoon

Experience the beauty of nature at 650 meters high from The Tiger’s Leap, admiring the lush Western ghats, and hearing echoes

The Tiger’s Leap

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for hike lovers, Duke’s Noes lets us admire the stunning views of the valleys and green surroundings

Duke’s nose

Image Source: Freepik

At some distance from Khandala, Kune waterfalls, where water cascades down 622 meters amidst the mesmerizing lush greenery, is something you shouldn't miss out on

Kune Waterfalls

Image Source: Freepik

Made famous by the movie Sholay, Shooting Point has rocky landscapes, and rock climbing activities to try

Shooting Point

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy panoramic views of green valleys and waterfalls at one of the fascinating spots- Lion’s Point, creating amazing views during monsoon

Image Source: Freepik

Lion’s Point

This lake is surrounded by verdant peaks and clear skies, for a peaceful getaway

Bhushi Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Located between Khopoli and Khandala, this early 19th-century temple is appreciated for its beautiful carvings

Shingroba temple

Image Source: Freepik

This tranquil spot, known as the abode of Lord Shiva, offers a mix of peace and adventure, and monsoon is perfect to enhance its beauty

Shiva Linga

Image Source: Freepik

Celebrity wax museum

Image Source: Freepik

Visit this museum to see lifelike wax statues of Bollywood stars and famous figures

A former railway office, Reversing Station, is now renowned as a leisure spot to take a view of the industrial town of Khopoli and the monsoon mist

Reversing Station

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here