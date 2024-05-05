Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
MAY 05, 2024
10 Khau Gallis for food lovers
This popular Khau Galli offers a range of tasty vegetarian food options like 45 variants of dosas, multi-flavored pani puri, dabeli, kebab, sandwiches, and much more
Ghatkopar Khau Galli
The Carter Road Khau Galli filled with a young crowd offers delicious finger-licking delicacies like momos, rolls, shawarmas, and Indo-Chinese
Carter Road Khau Galli
Mahim Khau Galli
This must-visit Khau Galli offers some best non-vegetarian dishes and is usually crowded with young people, and tourists
Apart from jewelry shopping, Zaveri Bazaar has an amazing Khau Galli filled with many stalls and eateries selling yummy food
Zaveri Bazaar Khau Galli
If you’re fond of Punjabi and Sindhi cuisine, Chembur Khau Galli offers a delightful experience with pav bhaji, vada pav, dosas, and chaats
Chembur Khau Galli
This popular hangout place with the best street food is known for its masala vada pav, and also some quick bites like pav bhaji, bhel puri, and milkshake
Mulund Khau Galli
Another famous Khau Galli is lined up with eateries and food stalls that offer varieties of sweets and snacks like ice cream, chaat, aloo papdi, and jalebi rabdi
Princess Street Khau Galli
SNDT to Cross Maidan Khau Galli
The perfect place for all fast food and chaat lovers, this Khau Galli is located near Marine Lines and is fully crowded at night
Mohammad Ali Road Khau Galli
This go-to-place for all meat lovers, this Khau Galli is famous for its shawarmas, spicy tikka, naans, and kebabs
This Khau Galli is famous among college and office goers, where the place starts to full after 5 pm with all chaat and fast food lovers
Kharghar Khau Galli
