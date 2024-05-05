Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 05, 2024

10 Khau Gallis for food lovers

This popular Khau Galli offers a range of tasty vegetarian food options like 45 variants of dosas, multi-flavored pani puri, dabeli, kebab, sandwiches, and much more

Ghatkopar Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

The Carter Road Khau Galli filled with a young crowd offers delicious finger-licking delicacies like momos, rolls, shawarmas, and Indo-Chinese 

Carter Road Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

Mahim Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

This must-visit Khau Galli offers some best non-vegetarian dishes and is usually crowded with young people, and tourists

Apart from jewelry shopping, Zaveri Bazaar has an amazing Khau Galli filled with many stalls and eateries selling yummy food

Zaveri Bazaar Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

If you’re fond of Punjabi and Sindhi cuisine, Chembur Khau Galli offers a delightful experience with pav bhaji, vada pav, dosas, and chaats

Image Source:  freepik

Chembur Khau Galli

This popular hangout place with the best street food is known for its masala vada pav, and also some quick bites like pav bhaji, bhel puri, and milkshake

Mulund Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

Another famous Khau Galli is lined up with eateries and food stalls that offer varieties of sweets and snacks like ice cream, chaat, aloo papdi, and jalebi rabdi

Princess Street Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

SNDT to Cross Maidan Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

The perfect place for all fast food and chaat lovers, this Khau Galli is located near Marine Lines and is fully crowded at night

Mohammad Ali Road Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

This go-to-place for all meat lovers, this Khau Galli is famous for its shawarmas, spicy tikka, naans, and kebabs

This Khau Galli is famous among college and office goers, where the place starts to full after 5 pm with all chaat and fast food lovers

Kharghar Khau Galli

Image Source:  freepik

