10 kinds of glasses to have in your kitchen 

Elegant and versatile, wine glasses come in various shapes to enhance the flavors of different wines. Red wine glasses have a larger bowl, while white wine glasses have a more tapered shape
Classic Wine Glasses
Images Sources: Pexels
Designed to showcase the effervescence of sparkling wines, champagne flutes feature a tall, narrow shape that helps maintain bubbles and aroma. Perfect for toasting and celebrating special moments
Stylish Champagne Flutes
Images Sources: Pexels
Juice glasses, typically small or tall and simple in design, are perfect for serving refreshing fruit juices, enhancing the enjoyment of a crisp and flavorful sip
Juice Glass
Images Sources: Pexels
With their wide, shallow bowl and a salted rim, margarita glasses are essential for serving this popular tequila-based cocktail. The design enhances the experience of sipping a well-balanced margarita
Images Sources: Pexels
Margarita Glasses
Sturdy and versatile, these short glasses are ideal for serving spirits over ice or classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned. They provide a perfect vessel for savoring the rich flavors of aged spirits
Rocks Glasses
Images Sources: Pexels
Taller than rocks glasses, highball glasses are suitable for cocktails with a higher ratio of mixers to spirits. Perfect for drinks like the Mojito, Gin and Tonic, or a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage
Highball Glasses
Images Sources: Pexels
Small and compact, shot glasses are designed for serving straight shots of spirits or creating layered shooters. They come in various styles and materials, making them a fun addition to any kitchen
Shot Glasses
Images Sources: Pexels
The iconic V-shaped martini glass is synonymous with sophistication. Perfect for serving martinis, these glasses allow the drinker to enjoy the aroma of the cocktail while sipping from the delicate stem.
Martini Glasses
Images Sources: Pexels
Characterized by a short stem and a wide bowl, snifters are ideal for serving brandy or cognac. The shape allows the drinker to swirl and appreciate the complex aromas of these aged spirits
Snifters
Images Sources: Pexels
Tall and slender, pilsner glasses are designed to showcase the effervescence and clarity of pilsner-style beers. The shape enhances the drinking experience by maintaining the beer's crispness