10 kinds of meats and their benefits 

Lean and versatile, chicken breast is a protein powerhouse. Packed with nutrients like B vitamins and selenium, it supports muscle growth and boosts the immune system while being a low-fat option for a healthy diet
Chicken
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is not only a delight for the taste buds but also beneficial for heart health. This fatty fish provides essential nutrients like vitamin D, making it a nutritious choice for a well-rounded diet
Salmon
A great source of iron and zinc, lean beef contributes to optimal muscle function and immune support. It also contains high-quality protein, making it a satisfying and nutritious option for those seeking a balance between taste and health
Beef
Low in fat and high in protein, turkey is a lean meat that supports muscle development and aids in weight management. Additionally, it contains important nutrients like selenium and phosphorus
Turkey
Pork tenderloin is a lean cut that offers a good dose of protein and essential vitamins like B6 and B12. Its versatility in cooking makes it a delicious and nutritious addition to various recipes
Pork
Lamb is a rich source of high-quality protein, iron, and zinc. It also provides essential vitamins like B12, which is crucial for energy metabolism and maintaining a healthy nervous system
Lamb
Widely consumed in various cultures, goat meat is lean and has a distinct flavor. It offers essential nutrients like iron and zinc, contributing to overall health and well-being
Mutton
Quail meat is a lean protein source that contains important nutrients such as iron and zinc. Its delicate flavor and tender texture make it a delightful and nutritious choice for those seeking variety in their meat options
Quail
Duck meat is a rich source of iron, zinc, and selenium. It contains a higher fat content, particularly in the skin, which adds a distinctive flavor and contributes to a satisfying meal
Duck
Low in fat and calories, cod is a white fish that is rich in protein and provides essential nutrients like vitamin B12 and iodine. It supports thyroid function and overall metabolic health