Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
10 Kinds of oil for cooking
Olive oil, a Mediterranean staple, is celebrated for its rich, fruity flavor and health benefits. Extra virgin olive oil is ideal for salad dressings, while lighter versions are excellent for sautéing and frying
Olive Oil
Canola oil is known for its neutral taste and high smoke point, making it a versatile choice for frying, baking, and roasting. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol
Canola Oil
Coconut oil imparts a delightful tropical flavor to dishes and is popular in Asian and tropical cuisines. It's perfect for curries, stir-fries, and baking, and its high smoke point makes it suitable for frying
Coconut Oil
Peanut oil is a favorite in Asian cooking, lending a nutty flavor to dishes. It's great for deep-frying, particularly in recipes like tempura and fried chicken
Peanut Oil
Sesame oil, with its strong, nutty taste, is a common ingredient in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. It's best used as a finishing touch for stir-fries and dressings due to its low smoke point
Sesame Oil
Avocado oil is celebrated for its mild, buttery flavor and high smoke point. It's suitable for grilling, sautéing, and even as a salad dressing base
Avocado Oil
Sunflower oil is a neutral-tasting, high-smoke-point oil, ideal for frying and baking. It's low in saturated fat and versatile in the kitchen
Sunflower Oil
Grapeseed Oil
Grapeseed oil is prized for its light, clean flavor and high smoke point. It's excellent for searing, sautéing, and baking, often used in European and Asian cuisines
Walnut oil boasts a delicate, nutty flavor, best used in salad dressings and drizzling over finished dishes due to its low smoke point. It adds a unique touch to your culinary creations
Walnut Oil
Flaxseed oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and has a mild, nutty taste. It's highly perishable and should not be heated, making it perfect for drizzling on salads, smoothies, or as a supplement for its health benefits
Flaxseed Oil
