OCTOBER 26, 2023

10 kinds of Pastas 

The quintessential pasta - spaghetti is long, slender strands that are perfect for twirling around your fork. It's a timeless favorite, especially when paired with a classic marinara sauce

Spaghetti

Fettuccine

These broad, flat ribbons of pasta are ideal for holding creamy Alfredo sauce, making Fettuccine Alfredo a rich and comforting dish 

Short, cylindrical pasta with diagonally cut ends, penne is versatile and pairs well with a variety of sauces. Penne alla Vodka, for example, is a flavorful classic

Penne

A pasta with a delicious secret - pockets of savory fillings. Whether stuffed with cheese, meat, or vegetables, ravioli is a delightful choice

Ravioli

The charming bowtie shape makes farfalle perfect for catching bits of sauce and vegetables, making it a great addition to salads and creamy pasta dishes

Farfalle (Bowtie Pasta)

Spiraled and whimsical, rotini holds sauces and dressings exceptionally well. It's a fantastic choice for pasta salads and casseroles

Rotini

Resembling large grains of rice, orzo is a versatile pasta often used in soups, pilafs, and cold salads. It's an adaptable addition to your pantry

Orzo

Like a flat version of spaghetti, linguine is fantastic for seafood dishes, such as Linguine with Clam Sauce, as it captures the flavors of the sea

Linguine

Meaning ‘little earsm in Italian, orecchiette's unique shape catches the sauce beautifully. It's a key ingredient in traditional recipes like Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe

Orecchiette

Layered and hearty, lasagna is a classic comfort food. It's crafted by alternating sheets of pasta with rich sauces and cheeses, creating a mouthwatering masterpiece

Lasagna

