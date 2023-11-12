Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

10 kinds of Pies to try

America's iconic dessert, the apple pie, features tender, spiced apples in a flaky crust. Enjoy it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a classic treat

Apple Pie 

A hearty dish made with minced meat (usually lamb or beef) and topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes, shepherd's pie is the ultimate comfort food

Shepherd's Pie

This British marvel combines toffee, bananas, and whipped cream in a buttery biscuit crust. It's a sweet and indulgent delight

Banoffee Pie 

A savory pie originating in the Lorraine region of France, quiche Lorraine features a rich filling of eggs, cream, and bacon, all nestled in a flaky pastry crust

Quiche Lorraine 

Hailing from Florida, this tangy and sweet pie features a graham cracker crust and a filling made from the juice of Key limes

Key Lime Pie

A Southern classic, pecan pie is rich and gooey, with a sweet filling of pecans, sugar, and butter, all encased in a flaky pastry

Pecan Pie 

Chicken pot pie is a comforting savory pie that features tender chunks of chicken and vegetables in a creamy sauce, all enclosed in a buttery pastry shell

Chicken Pot Pie 

Rhubarb pie

Rhubarb pie, with its tart and sweet filling encased in a flaky pastry crust, is a springtime delight cherished for its unique and refreshing flavor

Bursting with vibrant, sweet-tart cherries, cherry pie is an American classic. The fruity filling is nestled in a flaky crust, creating a dessert that’s perfect for any occasion

Cherry Pie 

A must-have for Thanksgiving, pumpkin pie showcases the earthy flavors of spiced pumpkin puree in a flaky pie crust, often served with a dollop of whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie 

