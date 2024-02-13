Heading 3

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 Kiss day quotes

 "A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness"
 - Ingrid Bergman

 "Kiss me and you will see how important I am"
 - Sylvia Plath

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous"
 - Ingrid Bergman

"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving"
 - Cyrano de Bergerac

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other"
 - Audrey Hepburn

"A kiss is something you cannot give without taking and cannot take without giving"
 - Anonymous

"Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life"
- Beau Taplin

"A kiss is a promise which is not spoken"
 - Unknown

"The sunlight clasps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth if thou kiss not me?"
- Percy Bysshe Shelley

"Kissing is like drinking salted water: you drink, and your thirst increases"
 - Chinese Proverb

