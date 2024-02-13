Heading 3
10 Kiss day quotes
"A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness"
- Ingrid Bergman
"Kiss me and you will see how important I am"
- Sylvia Plath
"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous"
- Ingrid Bergman
"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving"
- Cyrano de Bergerac
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other"
- Audrey Hepburn
"A kiss is something you cannot give without taking and cannot take without giving"
- Anonymous
"Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life"
- Beau Taplin
"A kiss is a promise which is not spoken"
- Unknown
"The sunlight clasps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth if thou kiss not me?"
- Percy Bysshe Shelley
"Kissing is like drinking salted water: you drink, and your thirst increases"
- Chinese Proverb
