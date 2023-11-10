Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 10, 2023
10 Kitchen Essentials
To prepare food, you will require a good set of knives to chop vegetables
Knives
Image Source: Pexels
A sharp peeler is key to reducing your preparation time
Peeler
Image Source: Pexels
You can either use a board made of wood or plastic
Chopping board
Image Source: Pexels
It is a must have in your kitchen to grind spices or coffee beans
Grinder
Image Source: Pexels
A fine mesh sieve is a tool that is used to remove unwanted particles from a liquid
Strainer
Image Source: Pexels
It is a helpful option to choose when it comes to pan fry or place prepared foods
Tongs
Image Source: Pexels
Use this for many purposes like stirring, scooping, and serving
Big spoons
Image Source: Pexels
Having these in your kitchen will help you with the right proportion of ingredients
Measuring cups
Image Source: Pexels
It is essential to have pressure cooker, pan, and other utensils
Basic utensils
Image Source: Pexels
A whisk comes in handy when baking, whisking eggs
Whisk
Image Source: Pexels
