Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 12, 2024

10 kitchen hacks to revive the plants


Soak a handful of rice in 1 litre warm water. Add 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp white vinegar. Stir well

Rice Water Spray

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Soak some banana peels in water in a closed jar for a few days. Dilute the liquid with water & use

Banana Peel Fertilizer

Crush eggshells into small pieces. Mix them into the soil

Image source- Freepik

Eggshell Plant Food

Dip the plant cutting in ground cinnamon before sowing it in soil

Image source- Freepik

Cinnamon Rooting Hormone

Soak garlic cloves in hot water for 30 minutes. Strain the liquid & dilute it with water

Image source- Freepik

Garlic Insect Spray

Boil orange peels in water. Rest for an hour before straining the liquid and storing it in a spray bottle

Image source- Freepik

Orange Peel Mosquito Repellent

Dissolve an aspirin tablet in water. Use it to water your plants

Aspirin Plant Immune Booster

Image source- Freepik

Mix 1 tbsp baking soda in 3 litres of water Spray it on affected plants every few days

Baking Soda Spray

Image source- Freepik

Use cooled green tea water to water your plants. Green tea can provide antioxidants and nutrients to the plants

Green Tea Water

Image source- Freepik

Mix coffee grounds into the soil of your plants. Coffee grounds can provide nutrients like nitrogen to the plants

Coffee Grounds

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here