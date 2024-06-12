Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2024
10 kitchen hacks to revive the plants
Soak a handful of rice in 1 litre warm water. Add 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp white vinegar. Stir well
Rice Water Spray
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Soak some banana peels in water in a closed jar for a few days. Dilute the liquid with water & use
Banana Peel Fertilizer
Crush eggshells into small pieces. Mix them into the soil
Image source- Freepik
Eggshell Plant Food
Dip the plant cutting in ground cinnamon before sowing it in soil
Image source- Freepik
Cinnamon Rooting Hormone
Soak garlic cloves in hot water for 30 minutes. Strain the liquid & dilute it with water
Image source- Freepik
Garlic Insect Spray
Boil orange peels in water. Rest for an hour before straining the liquid and storing it in a spray bottle
Image source- Freepik
Orange Peel Mosquito Repellent
Dissolve an aspirin tablet in water. Use it to water your plants
Aspirin Plant Immune Booster
Image source- Freepik
Mix 1 tbsp baking soda in 3 litres of water Spray it on affected plants every few days
Baking Soda Spray
Image source- Freepik
Use cooled green tea water to water your plants. Green tea can provide antioxidants and nutrients to the plants
Green Tea Water
Image source- Freepik
Mix coffee grounds into the soil of your plants. Coffee grounds can provide nutrients like nitrogen to the plants
Coffee Grounds
Image source- Freepik
