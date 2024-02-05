Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
10 Kiwi recipes to try
Refreshing salsa with diced kiwi, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper - perfect for chips or as a topping
Kiwi Salsa
Image: Pexels
Blend kiwi, banana, spinach, Greek yogurt, honey into a smoothie, top with sliced kiwi, honey, and granola for a vibrant breakfast bowl
Kiwi Smoothie Bowl
Image: Pexels
Sliced kiwi and strawberries arranged with mint leaves, drizzled with balsamic glaze for a light and tasty salad
Kiwi and Strawberry Salad
Image: Pexels
Frozen delight made by blending peeled kiwi with sugar, water, and lemon juice - a refreshing treat
Kiwi Sorbet
Image: Pexels
Chicken marinated in kiwi, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and honey, threaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection
Grilled Kiwi Chicken Skewers
Image: Pexels
Toss sliced kiwi, avocado, mixed greens, feta cheese, and walnuts, drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for a flavorful salad
Kiwi Avocado Salad
Image: Pexels
Smooth pie made by blending kiwi, sweetened condensed milk, and lime juice, poured into a graham cracker crust and chilled
Kiwi Lime Pie
Image: Pexels
Blend kiwi with coconut milk and honey, freeze the mixture in popsicle molds for a tropical frozen treat
Kiwi Coconut Popsicles
Image: Pexels
Toasted baguette slices topped with goat cheese, sliced kiwi, prosciutto, and drizzled with balsamic glaze for a unique bruschetta
Kiwi and Prosciutto Bruschetta
Image: Pexels
Muddled kiwi, mint leaves, lime wedges, and simple syrup in a glass, mixed with white rum and soda water for a refreshing kiwi twist on the classic mojito
Kiwi Mojito
Image: Pexels
