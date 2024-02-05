Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

10 Kiwi recipes to try 

Refreshing salsa with diced kiwi, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper - perfect for chips or as a topping

Kiwi Salsa 

Image: Pexels

Blend kiwi, banana, spinach, Greek yogurt, honey into a smoothie, top with sliced kiwi, honey, and granola for a vibrant breakfast bowl

Kiwi Smoothie Bowl 

Image: Pexels

Sliced kiwi and strawberries arranged with mint leaves, drizzled with balsamic glaze for a light and tasty salad

Kiwi and Strawberry Salad 

Image: Pexels

Frozen delight made by blending peeled kiwi with sugar, water, and lemon juice - a refreshing treat

Kiwi Sorbet 

Image: Pexels

Chicken marinated in kiwi, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and honey, threaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection

Grilled Kiwi Chicken Skewers 

Image: Pexels

Toss sliced kiwi, avocado, mixed greens, feta cheese, and walnuts, drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for a flavorful salad

Kiwi Avocado Salad 

Image: Pexels

Smooth pie made by blending kiwi, sweetened condensed milk, and lime juice, poured into a graham cracker crust and chilled

Kiwi Lime Pie 

Image: Pexels

Blend kiwi with coconut milk and honey, freeze the mixture in popsicle molds for a tropical frozen treat

Kiwi Coconut Popsicles 

Image: Pexels

Toasted baguette slices topped with goat cheese, sliced kiwi, prosciutto, and drizzled with balsamic glaze for a unique bruschetta

Kiwi and Prosciutto Bruschetta 

Image: Pexels

Muddled kiwi, mint leaves, lime wedges, and simple syrup in a glass, mixed with white rum and soda water for a refreshing kiwi twist on the classic mojito

Kiwi Mojito 

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here