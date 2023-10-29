Heading 3
10 know your worth quotes
"You are not your past, you are not your struggles and you are here now with the power to shape your day and your future." ― Steve Maraboli
"When you know your worth and the worth of all, you are rich in joy. You know nothing is ever lost." — Monica McDowell
"You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are."
― Melissa Etheridge
"The only person who can limit your possibilities is you."― Ralph Waldo Emerson
"Your only limit is the one you set for yourself." ― Roy T. Bennett
"Suddenly I grasped what was happening- they were all trying to save me. I never thought I was worth saving."― Albert Borris
"Everything that happens to you is a reflection of what you believe about yourself. We cannot outperform our level of self-esteem. We cannot draw to ourselves more than we think we are worth." ― Iyanla Vanzant
"You are worthy of love and belonging."― Brené Brown
"I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions." ― Stephen Covey
"You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop."― Rumi
