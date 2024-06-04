10 Korean Beauty Hacks for Men

Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove oil-based impurities, followed by a water-based cleanser to cleanse sweat and dirt. This ensures your skin is thoroughly clean and prepped for further skincare steps
Double Cleansing
Use a gentle exfoliator 1-2 times a week to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. This will keep your skin smooth and help prevent breakouts
Exfoliate Regularly
Apply a hydrating toner after cleansing to replenish moisture and balance your skin’s pH levels. This step preps your skin to absorb the next skincare products better
Hydrating Toner
Use a lightweight essence to deeply hydrate your skin and enhance its natural radiance. Pat it gently into your skin for better absorption
Essence Application
Incorporate sheet masks into your routine 2-3 times a week to provide intense hydration and target specific skin concerns like brightening or soothing
Sheet Masks
Apply an eye cream daily to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Pat it gently around your eye area using your ring finger for a gentle touch
Eye Cream
Use a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer suitable for your skin type to lock in moisture and keep your skin supple. Opt for gel-based moisturizers if you have oily skin
Moisturizer
Never skip sunscreen! Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging
Sunscreen
Overnight Masks
Use an overnight mask once a week to deeply nourish your skin while you sleep. This helps repair and hydrate your skin, leaving it fresh and revitalized by morning
Don’t forget your lips! Use a lip balm with SPF during the day and a nourishing lip mask at night to keep your lips soft and hydrated