10 Korean Beauty Trends To Follow ASAP
This trend emphasizes thoroughly cleansing the face using an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser to ensure a deep and gentle cleanse
Double Cleansing
Sheet masks have become a staple in Korean skincare routines. These face-shaped masks are soaked in serum and provide intense hydration and nourishment to the skin
Sheet Masks
The glass skin trend focuses on achieving a clear, dewy, and luminous complexion through a combination of proper skincare, hydration, and makeup techniques
Glass Skin
Cushion compacts are a popular Korean makeup trend. They contain a sponge soaked in liquid foundation or BB cream, providing a convenient and lightweight application for a natural and glowing complexion
Cushion Compacts
This lip trend creates a soft, gradient effect by applying a darker color in the center of the lips and blending it outward, giving a youthful and natural appearance
Gradient Lips
Essence and ampoule are concentrated skincare products that deliver targeted benefits to the skin, such as hydration, brightening, or anti-aging. They are often used after cleansing and toning
Essence and Ampoule
In Korean beauty, sunscreen is considered an essential step in skincare. Regular and consistent use of sunscreen helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays and prevents premature aging
Sunscreen As A Must
Korean skincare emphasizes the use of eye creams to hydrate and nourish the delicate skin around the eyes, reducing the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness
Eye Creams
Lip sleeping masks are overnight treatments that deeply hydrate and repair dry and chapped lips, leaving them soft and supple in the morning
Lip Sleeping Masks
Hanbang refers to traditional Korean herbal medicine. Skincare products with hanbang ingredients like ginseng, green tea, and lotus extract have gained popularity for their natural and nourishing properties
Hanbang Ingredients
