10 Korean Dishes For Glowing Skin

Sugandha Srivastava

june 18, 2023

A colorful bowl of mixed rice, vegetables, and seasoned meat, packed with vitamins and minerals for healthy skin

Bibimbap

It is fermented cabbage rich in probiotics and antioxidants that promotes a healthy gut and clear complexion

Kimchi

A nutritious ginseng chicken soup with tender meat and herbal ingredients believed to improve skin health and vitality

Samgyetang

Stir-fried glass noodles with an assortment of vegetables and protein provide a range of nutrients for radiant skin

Japchae

A savory seafood pancake with green onions offering omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins for skin nourishment

Haemul Pajeon

A traditional soybean paste stew with tofu and vegetables that boosts the skin antioxidants and probiotics

Doenjang jjigae

Grilled marinated beef ribs, high in protein and essential amino acids for healthy skin and tissue repair

Galbi

Korean-style seaweed rice rolls filled with vegetables, meat, and egg, provide a balanced mix of nutrients for skin health

Gimbap

A spicy beef and vegetable soup containing collagen-rich ingredients that support skin elasticity and hydration

Yukgaejang

A refreshing shaved ice dessert topped with fruits, nuts, and sweet red beans, a cool treat that hydrates the skin

Bingsu

