A colorful bowl of mixed rice, vegetables, and seasoned meat, packed with vitamins and minerals for healthy skin
Bibimbap
It is fermented cabbage rich in probiotics and antioxidants that promotes a healthy gut and clear complexion
Kimchi
A nutritious ginseng chicken soup with tender meat and herbal ingredients believed to improve skin health and vitality
Samgyetang
Stir-fried glass noodles with an assortment of vegetables and protein provide a range of nutrients for radiant skin
Japchae
A savory seafood pancake with green onions offering omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins for skin nourishment
Haemul Pajeon
A traditional soybean paste stew with tofu and vegetables that boosts the skin antioxidants and probiotics
Doenjang jjigae
Grilled marinated beef ribs, high in protein and essential amino acids for healthy skin and tissue repair
Galbi
Korean-style seaweed rice rolls filled with vegetables, meat, and egg, provide a balanced mix of nutrients for skin health
Gimbap
A spicy beef and vegetable soup containing collagen-rich ingredients that support skin elasticity and hydration
Yukgaejang
A refreshing shaved ice dessert topped with fruits, nuts, and sweet red beans, a cool treat that hydrates the skin
Bingsu
