10 Korean Historical Sites to check out

Seoul's grandest palace, a symbol of Joseon Dynasty's power, features stunning architecture and the famous Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Gyeongbokgung Palace 

Image: Pexels

A UNESCO World Heritage site in Gyeongju, renowned for its exquisite design and serene atmosphere, housing several national treasures.

Bulguksa Temple

Image: Pexels

Known for its harmonious integration with nature, this Seoul palace offers a glimpse into royal life and its secret garden.

Changdeokgung Palace 

Image: Pexels

A UNESCO-listed fortress in Suwon, showcasing innovative military architecture and offering panoramic views of the city.

Suwan

Image: Pexels

The War Memorial of Korea is a massive museum with exhibits about the Korean War. It has many different displays about the war and weapons used in it

War Memorial of Korea 

Image: Pexels

A well-preserved traditional Korean village in Jeonju, where visitors can experience hanbok-wearing and taste authentic Korean cuisine.

Jeonju Hanok Village 

Image: Pexels

The main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace, symbolizes Korean sovereignty and the nation's resilience throughout history.

Image: Pexels

Gwanghwamun Gate 

A picturesque village in Andong, known for its well-preserved Joseon-era architecture and rich Confucian heritage.

Image: Pexels

Hahoe Folk Village 

A stunning natural site in Gangwon Province, featuring towering peaks, lush forests, and numerous hiking trails.

Seoraksan National Park 

Image: Pexels

An iconic landmark offering panoramic views of Seoul, surrounded by a romantic atmosphere and cultural exhibits.

Namsan Seoul Tower 

Image: Pexels

