10 Korean Historical Sites to check out
Seoul's grandest palace, a symbol of Joseon Dynasty's power, features stunning architecture and the famous Changing of the Guard ceremony.
Gyeongbokgung Palace
Image: Pexels
A UNESCO World Heritage site in Gyeongju, renowned for its exquisite design and serene atmosphere, housing several national treasures.
Bulguksa Temple
Image: Pexels
Known for its harmonious integration with nature, this Seoul palace offers a glimpse into royal life and its secret garden.
Changdeokgung Palace
Image: Pexels
A UNESCO-listed fortress in Suwon, showcasing innovative military architecture and offering panoramic views of the city.
Suwan
Image: Pexels
The War Memorial of Korea is a massive museum with exhibits about the Korean War. It has many different displays about the war and weapons used in it
War Memorial of Korea
Image: Pexels
A well-preserved traditional Korean village in Jeonju, where visitors can experience hanbok-wearing and taste authentic Korean cuisine.
Jeonju Hanok Village
Image: Pexels
The main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace, symbolizes Korean sovereignty and the nation's resilience throughout history.
Image: Pexels
Gwanghwamun Gate
A picturesque village in Andong, known for its well-preserved Joseon-era architecture and rich Confucian heritage.
Image: Pexels
Hahoe Folk Village
A stunning natural site in Gangwon Province, featuring towering peaks, lush forests, and numerous hiking trails.
Seoraksan National Park
Image: Pexels
An iconic landmark offering panoramic views of Seoul, surrounded by a romantic atmosphere and cultural exhibits.
Namsan Seoul Tower
Image: Pexels