Pujya Doss

september 26 2023

Lifestyle

10 Korean honorifics you must know

A common honorific used to address someone politely often added to a person's name or title. It's equivalent to Mr. or Ms. in English

IMAGE: JTBC

ssi 

A higher level of respect than ssi, used to address someone with great respect, such as a mentor or esteemed figure. It's similar to Sir or Madam

IMAGE: JTBC

nim 

Added to a person's name to indicate respect, especially in business settings. It is akin to addressing someone as Mr. or Ms

IMAGE: JTBC

sang 

An informal and affectionate honorific, often used among close friends or family members. It can indicate a warm, familiar tone

IMAGE: JTBC


A casual and familiar honorific is used when calling someone's name, typically among friends or peers. It can convey intimacy or sometimes annoyance

IMAGE: JTBC

ya 

This honorific is used to humbly suggest that someone is at a higher level or position than the speaker. It's a polite way to acknowledge someone's superiority

Image: SBS

nimjje 

Used to address seniors or upperclassmen, especially in educational or workplace contexts. It shows respect for their experience

Image: MBC

sunbae 

The opposite of sunbae, hoobae is used to address juniors or underclassmen. It acknowledges their lower status and shows politeness

IMAGE: tvN

hoobae 

A humble honorific is used when talking about someone with reverence or high regard. It's often used in historical or poetic contexts

Image: JTBC

nimchi 

IMAGE: tvN

An informal, slang-like honorific, used to express admiration or acknowledgment of someone's excellence or superiority. It's similar to saying awesome or the best

jjang 

