10 Korean honorifics you must know
A common honorific used to address someone politely often added to a person's name or title. It's equivalent to Mr. or Ms. in English
ssi
A higher level of respect than ssi, used to address someone with great respect, such as a mentor or esteemed figure. It's similar to Sir or Madam
nim
Added to a person's name to indicate respect, especially in business settings. It is akin to addressing someone as Mr. or Ms
sang
An informal and affectionate honorific, often used among close friends or family members. It can indicate a warm, familiar tone
a
A casual and familiar honorific is used when calling someone's name, typically among friends or peers. It can convey intimacy or sometimes annoyance
ya
This honorific is used to humbly suggest that someone is at a higher level or position than the speaker. It's a polite way to acknowledge someone's superiority
nimjje
Used to address seniors or upperclassmen, especially in educational or workplace contexts. It shows respect for their experience
sunbae
The opposite of sunbae, hoobae is used to address juniors or underclassmen. It acknowledges their lower status and shows politeness
hoobae
A humble honorific is used when talking about someone with reverence or high regard. It's often used in historical or poetic contexts
nimchi
An informal, slang-like honorific, used to express admiration or acknowledgment of someone's excellence or superiority. It's similar to saying awesome or the best
jjang