10 Korean Street Foods to Beat the Cold
Warm your soul with Hotteok's sweet, cinnamon-filled goodness. These Korean pancakes, crispy on the outside and gooey inside, are a winter street food delight
Image: Pexels
Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)
Fight the chill with Odeng, fish cake skewers swimming in a savory broth. An iconic Korean street food, these piping-hot skewers are the epitome of winter comfort
Image: KBS2
Odeng (Fish Cake Skewers)
Spicy and satisfying, Tteokbokki warms you up with chewy rice cakes bathed in a spicy-sweet sauce. A street food classic, perfect for winter craving
Image: Pexels
Tteokbokki (Spicy Rice Cakes)
Experience a fusion delight with Japchae Hotteok, marrying the rich flavors of stir-fried noodles into a crispy pancake. A delicious twist on the traditional Hotteok
Image: JTBC
Japchae Hotteok (Stir-Fried Noodle Pancakes)
Kimchi Bokkeumbap, a steaming plate of kimchi-infused fried rice, is a winter favorite. The sizzling aroma and spicy kick make it an irresistible street food choice
Kimchi Bokkeumbap (Kimchi Fried Rice):
Image: tvN
Dive into the warmth of Eomuk Tang, a soul-soothing fish cake soup. Laden with hearty ingredients, this Korean street food is a bowl of winter comfort
Image: SBS
Eomuk Tang (Fish Cake Soup)
Roasted to perfection, Korean sweet potatoes offer a simple yet satisfying winter snack. Their natural sweetness and fluffy texture make them a popular street food choice
Image: JTBC
Korean Sweet Potato
Elevate your hot dog experience with Gamja Hot Dog, where a potato coating adds a crispy twist. This winter street food is a delightful fusion of flavors and textures
Image: tvN
Gamja Hot Dog (Potato Hot Dog)
Bungeoppang, fish-shaped pastries filled with sweet red bean paste, bring joy to winter streets. Crispy on the outside, warm and sweet on the inside—pure winter bliss
Image: tvN
Bungeoppang (Fish-Shaped Pastry)
Click Here
Indulge in the crispy goodness of Twigim, Korean tempura featuring a variety of deep-fried delights. This street food sensation provides a warm and flavorful respite from the cold
Image: tvN
Twigim (Korean Tempura)