10 Korean words to use at workplace
This term is used to address or refer to the person in charge or the employer at a workplace
Sajangnim - Boss or Employer
It's commonly used when talking about the company where the characters work
Hoesa - Company or Business
This word is frequently used when discussing tasks or daily work responsibilities
Il - Work or Job
In a workplace, employees are often organized into teams, and this term is used to refer to those groups
Tim - Team
This word is used to address someone in a higher position or rank in the company
Sangsa - Superior or Boss
It refers to people who work together in the same organization
Dongryo - Colleague or Coworker
This is used when discussing specific work assignments or responsibilities
Eopmu - Task or Duty
Proper greetings and politeness are emphasized in Korean workplaces
Insa - Greetings or Salutations
This term is used when characters are working on a specific project or assignment
Peurojekteu - Project
It's used to discuss the outcomes and achievements of work-related tasks
Seonggwa - Achievement or Result
