Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 23, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 Korean words to use at workplace

This term is used to address or refer to the person in charge or the employer at a workplace

Sajangnim - Boss or Employer 

Image: Pexels

It's commonly used when talking about the company where the characters work

Hoesa - Company or Business 

Image: Pexels 

This word is frequently used when discussing tasks or daily work responsibilities

 Il - Work or Job 

Image: Pexels 

In a workplace, employees are often organized into teams, and this term is used to refer to those groups

Tim - Team 

Image: Pexels

This word is used to address someone in a higher position or rank in the company

 Sangsa - Superior or Boss 

Image: Pexels 

It refers to people who work together in the same organization

Dongryo - Colleague or Coworker 

Image: Pexels

This is used when discussing specific work assignments or responsibilities

Image: Pexels

Eopmu - Task or Duty

Proper greetings and politeness are emphasized in Korean workplaces

Image: Pexels 

Insa - Greetings or Salutations 

This term is used when characters are working on a specific project or assignment

Peurojekteu - Project 

Image: Pexels

It's used to discuss the outcomes and achievements of work-related tasks

Seonggwa - Achievement or Result 

Image: Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here