Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 25, 2024
10 Krishna temples to visit in India
This stunning white marble temple, founded by Guru Kripalu Maharaj, beautifully depicts key events from Lord Krishna’s life
Prem Mandir
The ISKCON movement, dedicated to Lord Krishna, has temples worldwide like Mumbai, Delhi, Vrindavan, and more
ISKCON Temple
Located in Gujarat’s holy city of Dwarka, this ancient temple also known as Jagat Mandir has an impressive five-story structure
Dwarkadhish temple
Known as the Dwarka of South India, this Kerala temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and believed to be worshipped by Lord Brahma himself
Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple
This ancient temple in Mathura, also famous as Kesi Ghata is built of red sandstone and offers a serene place for devotees to find peace
Jugal Kishore temple
A famous temple in Gujarat- houses idols of Lord Krishna, Balram, and Subhadra
Jagannath temple
Dedicated to Lord Krishna in his Tribhanga posture, this Vrindavan temple is a vibrant center of holy celebrations
Bankey Bihari
Founded in the 13th century by Saint Madhwacharya in Karnataka, this temple is also a Dvaita Matha, where devotees can view Lord Krishna through a special inner window
Udupi Sri Krishna Matha
Shrinathji Temple
Located in Rajasthan, this temple worships Shrinathji, a form of Krishna whose self-manifested statue was brought here in the 17th century
Situated in Jaipur’s City Palace, this temple is dedicated to Govind Dev, featuring an image believed to resemble Krishna during incarnation
Govind Dev Ji Temple
