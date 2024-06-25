Heading 3

june 25, 2024

10 Krishna temples to visit in India

This stunning white marble temple, founded by Guru Kripalu Maharaj, beautifully depicts key events from Lord Krishna’s life

Prem Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

The ISKCON movement, dedicated to Lord Krishna, has temples worldwide like Mumbai, Delhi, Vrindavan, and more

ISKCON Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Located in Gujarat’s holy city of Dwarka, this ancient temple also known as Jagat Mandir has an impressive five-story structure

Dwarkadhish temple

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the Dwarka of South India, this Kerala temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and believed to be worshipped by Lord Brahma himself

Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple

Image Source: Freepik

This ancient temple in Mathura, also famous as Kesi Ghata is built of red sandstone and offers a serene place for devotees to find peace

Image Source: Freepik

Jugal Kishore temple

A famous temple in Gujarat- houses idols of Lord Krishna, Balram, and Subhadra

Jagannath temple

Image Source: Freepik

Dedicated to Lord Krishna in his Tribhanga posture, this Vrindavan temple is a vibrant center of holy celebrations

Bankey Bihari

Image Source: Freepik

Founded in the 13th century by Saint Madhwacharya in Karnataka, this temple is also a Dvaita Matha, where devotees can view Lord Krishna through a special inner window

Udupi Sri Krishna Matha

Image Source: Freepik

Shrinathji Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Located in Rajasthan, this temple worships Shrinathji, a form of Krishna whose self-manifested statue was brought here in the 17th century 

Situated in Jaipur’s City Palace, this temple is dedicated to Govind Dev, featuring an image believed to resemble Krishna during incarnation

Govind Dev Ji Temple

Image Source: Freepik

