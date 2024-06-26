Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 26, 2024

10 Largest Birds in the World

The Ostrich is the largest living bird in the world, with an average weight of 104 kg and average height of 210 cm

Ostrich

Image Source: Freepik

Native to Australia, the Emu is the second-largest living bird, weighing an average of 33 kg and standing up to 190 cm tall

Emu

Image Source: Freepik

The Southern Cassowary, found in Australia and New Guinea, is known for its striking blue skin and helmet-like casque. It has an average weight of 45 kg and is around 155 cm long

Southern Cassowary

Image Source: Freepik

The Dalmatian Pelican is one of the heaviest flying birds. They weigh on average 11.5 kg and are 183 cm in length. It has a verified wingspan of over 350 cm

Dalmatian Pelican

Image Source: Freepik

The Greater Rhea, South America's largest bird, has an average mass of 23 kg and an average length of 134 cm

Image Source: Freepik

Greater Rhea

The Emperor Penguin is the largest penguin species, weighing an average of 31.5 kg and measuring 114 cm in height

Emperor Penguin

Image Source: Freepik

The Wild Turkey, native to North America, can weigh on average 13.5 kg and have an average length of 124 cm

Wild Turkey

Image Source: Freepik

The Albatross is known for its impressive wingspan, reaching up to 350 cm, and weighs an average of 11.9 kg and is up to 135 cm in length

Albatross

Image Source: Freepik

Swan

Image Source: Freepik

Mute swans are the heaviest of all waterfowl weighing an average of 11.87 kg and an average of 100-130 cm in length. Trumpeter swans weigh slightly less at 11.6 kg but are longer at 138-165 cm

The Great Bustard, found in Europe and Asia, is one of the heaviest flying birds, weighing up to 10.6 kg on average and about 115 cm in length

Great Bustard

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here