june 26, 2024
10 Largest Birds in the World
The Ostrich is the largest living bird in the world, with an average weight of 104 kg and average height of 210 cm
Ostrich
Image Source: Freepik
Native to Australia, the Emu is the second-largest living bird, weighing an average of 33 kg and standing up to 190 cm tall
Emu
Image Source: Freepik
The Southern Cassowary, found in Australia and New Guinea, is known for its striking blue skin and helmet-like casque. It has an average weight of 45 kg and is around 155 cm long
Southern Cassowary
Image Source: Freepik
The Dalmatian Pelican is one of the heaviest flying birds. They weigh on average 11.5 kg and are 183 cm in length. It has a verified wingspan of over 350 cm
Dalmatian Pelican
Image Source: Freepik
The Greater Rhea, South America's largest bird, has an average mass of 23 kg and an average length of 134 cm
Image Source: Freepik
Greater Rhea
The Emperor Penguin is the largest penguin species, weighing an average of 31.5 kg and measuring 114 cm in height
Emperor Penguin
Image Source: Freepik
The Wild Turkey, native to North America, can weigh on average 13.5 kg and have an average length of 124 cm
Wild Turkey
Image Source: Freepik
The Albatross is known for its impressive wingspan, reaching up to 350 cm, and weighs an average of 11.9 kg and is up to 135 cm in length
Albatross
Image Source: Freepik
Swan
Image Source: Freepik
Mute swans are the heaviest of all waterfowl weighing an average of 11.87 kg and an average of 100-130 cm in length. Trumpeter swans weigh slightly less at 11.6 kg but are longer at 138-165 cm
The Great Bustard, found in Europe and Asia, is one of the heaviest flying birds, weighing up to 10.6 kg on average and about 115 cm in length
Great Bustard
Image Source: Freepik
