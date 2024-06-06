Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 06, 2024

10 Largest Cities in the world by population

With a huge population of 37,435,191, Tokyo is the most populated city in the world right now

Tokyo

The Indian capital takes the 2nd spot with a population of 29,399,141

Delhi

Shanghai rests at the third position with a population of 26,317,104

Shanghai

Sao Paulo takes the fourth spot, registering a population of 21,846,507

Sao Paulo

Mexico secures the fifth spot with a population of 21,671,908

Mexico City

Cairo takes the sixth spot. It has a population of 20,484,965

Cairo

Dhaka is at the seventh spot, registering a population of 20,283,552

Dhaka

Mumbai rests on the eighth spot with a huge, bustling population of 20,185,064

Mumbai

Beijing is lying at no. 9 with a huge population of 20,035,455

Beijing

Osaka rests on the tenth spot with a huge population of 19,222,665

Osaka

World Population Review (2024)

Source

