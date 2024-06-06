Heading 3
10 Largest Cities in the world by population
With a huge population of 37,435,191, Tokyo is the most populated city in the world right now
Tokyo
The Indian capital takes the 2nd spot with a population of 29,399,141
Delhi
Shanghai rests at the third position with a population of 26,317,104
Shanghai
Sao Paulo takes the fourth spot, registering a population of 21,846,507
Sao Paulo
Mexico secures the fifth spot with a population of 21,671,908
Mexico City
Cairo takes the sixth spot. It has a population of 20,484,965
Cairo
Dhaka is at the seventh spot, registering a population of 20,283,552
Dhaka
Mumbai rests on the eighth spot with a huge, bustling population of 20,185,064
Mumbai
Beijing is lying at no. 9 with a huge population of 20,035,455
Beijing
Osaka rests on the tenth spot with a huge population of 19,222,665
Osaka
World Population Review (2024)
Source
