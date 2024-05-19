Heading 3

MAY 19, 2024

10 Largest deserts in the world

Antarctic desert- the largest desert in the world is spread around 14,200,000 areas in sq. km, and is the windiest, coldest, and driest place on earth

Antarctic desert

Images: freepik

This second-largest desert is located in the North Polar region and has a similar environment to the Antarctic

Arctic desert

Images: freepik

This hot desert in the world is located in the northern part of the African continent 

Sahara Desert 

Images: freepik

The fourth largest desert in the world, Australian deserts cover approximately 18% of the mainland

Australian desert

Images: freepik

This fifth-largest desert covers almost the entire Arabian Peninsula and has a hot desert climate

The Arabian desert

Images: freepik

This desert region is situated in East Asia,  Gobi desert is known for rare animals like Bactrian camels and snow leopards

Images: freepik

Gobi desert

Located in South Africa- this Kalahari desert covers parts of Botswana and Namibia, and its name has been derived from the Tswana word Kgala

Kalahari Desert

Images: freepik

Also famous as Patagonian Steppe, this desert is the eighth largest desert and is home to animals like foxes, IIamas, and much more

Patagonian desert

Images: freepik

Syrian desert

Images: freepik

Also known as the Syrian steppe, the southern part of this desert merges with the larger Arabian desert

Great Basin desert is also known as the Great Basin National Park and has snowy winters and hot, and dry summers

Great Basin

Images: freepik

