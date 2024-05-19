Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
MAY 19, 2024
10 Largest deserts in the world
Antarctic desert- the largest desert in the world is spread around 14,200,000 areas in sq. km, and is the windiest, coldest, and driest place on earth
Antarctic desert
This second-largest desert is located in the North Polar region and has a similar environment to the Antarctic
Arctic desert
This hot desert in the world is located in the northern part of the African continent
Sahara Desert
The fourth largest desert in the world, Australian deserts cover approximately 18% of the mainland
Australian desert
This fifth-largest desert covers almost the entire Arabian Peninsula and has a hot desert climate
The Arabian desert
This desert region is situated in East Asia, Gobi desert is known for rare animals like Bactrian camels and snow leopards
Gobi desert
Located in South Africa- this Kalahari desert covers parts of Botswana and Namibia, and its name has been derived from the Tswana word Kgala
Kalahari Desert
Also famous as Patagonian Steppe, this desert is the eighth largest desert and is home to animals like foxes, IIamas, and much more
Patagonian desert
Syrian desert
Also known as the Syrian steppe, the southern part of this desert merges with the larger Arabian desert
Great Basin desert is also known as the Great Basin National Park and has snowy winters and hot, and dry summers
Great Basin
