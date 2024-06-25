Heading 3
10 Largest Forests in the World
The Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest and most biodiverse, hosts one in ten known wildlife species but faces threats from fires and deforestation
The Amazon
Africa’s Congo rainforest spans over 1.4 million square miles and is often called Earth’s second lung, protected by five UNESCO World Heritage sites
The Congo Rainforest
New Guinea’s Rainforest covers over half of the island’s landmass and is home to Indigenous communities and unique species
New Guinea Rainforest
The Valdivian rainforest in South America, covering 95,800 square miles, boasts 90% endemic plant species, and high levels of animal pollination
Valdivian Temperate Rainforest
Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska spans 26,560 square miles, making it the largest U.S. National Forest
Tongass National Forest
Nicaragua’s Bosawas Biosphere Reserve, designated by UNESCO, Covers 8,500 square miles and hosts 13% of the world’s known species
Bosawas Biosphere reserve
Xishuangbanna in China’s Yunnan province, a UNESCO biosphere reserve since 1990, spans 936 square miles, housing rare species
Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest
Australia’s Daintree rainforest is 180 million years old and spans 463 square miles, home to half of the country’s bat and butterfly species
Daintree Rainforest
Kinabalu National Park
Kinabalu National Park in Borneo covers 291 square miles with diverse habitats from 500 to 13,000 feet, supporting mammal species, bird species, and orchid species
Costa Rica’s Monteverde Cloud forest reserve, covering 40 square miles is a prime bird-watching spot
Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve
