Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

june 25, 2024

 10 Largest Forests in the World

The Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest and most biodiverse, hosts one in ten known wildlife species but faces threats from fires and deforestation

The Amazon

Image Source: Freepik

Africa’s Congo rainforest spans over 1.4 million square miles and is often called Earth’s second lung, protected by five UNESCO World Heritage sites

The Congo Rainforest

Image Source: Freepik

New Guinea’s Rainforest covers over half of the island’s landmass and is home to Indigenous communities and unique species

New Guinea Rainforest

Image Source: Freepik

The Valdivian rainforest in South America, covering 95,800 square miles, boasts 90% endemic plant species, and high levels of animal pollination

Valdivian Temperate Rainforest

Image Source: Freepik

Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska spans 26,560 square miles, making it the largest U.S. National Forest

Image Source: Freepik

Tongass National Forest

Nicaragua’s Bosawas Biosphere Reserve, designated by UNESCO, Covers 8,500 square miles and hosts 13% of the world’s known species

Bosawas Biosphere reserve

Image Source: Freepik

Xishuangbanna in China’s Yunnan province, a UNESCO biosphere reserve since 1990, spans 936 square miles, housing rare species

Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest

Image Source: Freepik

Australia’s Daintree rainforest is 180 million years old and spans 463 square miles, home to half of the country’s bat and butterfly species

Daintree Rainforest

Image Source: Freepik

Kinabalu National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Kinabalu National Park in Borneo covers 291 square miles with diverse habitats from 500 to 13,000 feet, supporting mammal species, bird species, and orchid species

Costa Rica’s Monteverde Cloud forest reserve, covering 40 square miles is a prime bird-watching spot

Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve

Image Source: Freepik

