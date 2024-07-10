Heading 3

july 10, 2024

10 Largest Hindu Temples in the World

Angkor Wat- dedicated to Vishnu is the largest Hindu temple in the world, built nearly a thousand years ago

 Angkor WaT

Image Source: Freepik

This temple, completed in 2014, features intricate carvings and beautifully combines Indian spirituality and architecture

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Jersey

Image Source: Freepik

Spanning 156 acres, this temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu known for its towering gopurams and extensive corridors

Sri Ranganthaswamy temple

Image Source: Freepik

Dedicated to goddess Lakshmi, this temple is renowned for its beautiful golden facade and Dravidian architecture

 Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Spanning 70 acres, devotees visit this white marble Chhatarpur temple to worship Goddess Katyayani

Chhatarpur Temple

Image Source: Freepik

This temple with a perfect blend of cultural and spiritual heritage has detailed carvings and serene gardens

Image Source: Freepik

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, Delhi

The Ramanuja temple surrounded by 108 miniature Vishnu temples symbolized unity and harmony

Ramanuja Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Belu Math temple combines diverse architectural styles that represent India’s cultural unity and is a place where people learn lots of things about Hinduism

Belur Math

Image Source: Freepik

Located on Mount Agung’s slopes, this temple is one of the significant Hindu sites to worship

Besakih Temple

Image Source: Freepik

This temple dedicated to Lord Krishna is a place where people dance to Krishna tunes, and express their love and devotion towards him

Prem Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

