july 10, 2024
10 Largest Hindu Temples in the World
Angkor Wat- dedicated to Vishnu is the largest Hindu temple in the world, built nearly a thousand years ago
Angkor WaT
Image Source: Freepik
This temple, completed in 2014, features intricate carvings and beautifully combines Indian spirituality and architecture
BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Jersey
Image Source: Freepik
Spanning 156 acres, this temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu known for its towering gopurams and extensive corridors
Sri Ranganthaswamy temple
Image Source: Freepik
Dedicated to goddess Lakshmi, this temple is renowned for its beautiful golden facade and Dravidian architecture
Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Spanning 70 acres, devotees visit this white marble Chhatarpur temple to worship Goddess Katyayani
Chhatarpur Temple
Image Source: Freepik
This temple with a perfect blend of cultural and spiritual heritage has detailed carvings and serene gardens
Image Source: Freepik
BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, Delhi
The Ramanuja temple surrounded by 108 miniature Vishnu temples symbolized unity and harmony
Ramanuja Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Belu Math temple combines diverse architectural styles that represent India’s cultural unity and is a place where people learn lots of things about Hinduism
Belur Math
Image Source: Freepik
Located on Mount Agung’s slopes, this temple is one of the significant Hindu sites to worship
Besakih Temple
Image Source: Freepik
This temple dedicated to Lord Krishna is a place where people dance to Krishna tunes, and express their love and devotion towards him
Prem Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
