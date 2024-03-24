Heading 3
10 largest islands in the world
The world's largest island, known for its vast ice sheets and stunning Arctic landscapes
Greenland
One of the most biologically diverse regions on Earth, home to unique flora and fauna
New Guinea
A tropical paradise shared by three countries, famed for its lush rainforests and diverse wildlife
Borneo
A biodiversity hotspot renowned for its lemurs and other endemic species
Madagascar
Canada's largest island, characterized by rugged terrain and Arctic tundra
Baffin Island
An Indonesian island boasting diverse ecosystems, from lush rainforests to volcanic landscapes
Sumatra
Japan's main island, known for its vibrant culture, bustling cities, and iconic landmarks like Mount Fuji
Honshu
One of Canada's Arctic islands, sparsely populated and covered in vast stretches of tundra
Victoria Island
The largest island in the British Isles, rich in history, culture, and stunning landscapes
Great Britain
Canada's northernmost island, characterized by its harsh Arctic climate and pristine wilderness
Ellesmere Island
