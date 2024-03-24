Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

Travel

MARCH 24, 2024

10 largest islands in the world

The world's largest island, known for its vast ice sheets and stunning Arctic landscapes

Greenland 

Image Source: Pexels

 One of the most biologically diverse regions on Earth, home to unique flora and fauna

 New Guinea 

Image Source: Pexels

 A tropical paradise shared by three countries, famed for its lush rainforests and diverse wildlife

Borneo 

Image Source: Pexels

 A biodiversity hotspot renowned for its lemurs and other endemic species

Madagascar 

Image Source: Pexels

Canada's largest island, characterized by rugged terrain and Arctic tundra

 Baffin Island 

Image Source: Pexels

 An Indonesian island boasting diverse ecosystems, from lush rainforests to volcanic landscapes

Sumatra 

Image Source: Pexels

Japan's main island, known for its vibrant culture, bustling cities, and iconic landmarks like Mount Fuji

Honshu 

Image Source: Pexels

One of Canada's Arctic islands, sparsely populated and covered in vast stretches of tundra

Victoria Island 

Image Source: Pexels

The largest island in the British Isles, rich in history, culture, and stunning landscapes

 Great Britain 

Image Source: Pexels

Canada's northernmost island, characterized by its harsh Arctic climate and pristine wilderness

 Ellesmere Island 

Image Source: Pexels

