FEBRUARY 24, 2024

10 Late Night Food Recipes

Tiny red tomatoes filled with cheesy goodness, topped with sour cream, chives, cheese, and bacon, perfect for a quick snack

Image Source: freepik

Mini twice-baked loaded potatoes

A tasty twist on classic grilled cheese, with crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, and homemade pimento-cream cheese for a delightful sandwich

Bacon & Pimiento Grilled cheese

Image Source: freepik

Quick and easy tostadas with tortillas, eggs, and beans as a base, allowing you to add your favorite toppings for a flavorful snack

Black Bean and Eggs-Over-Easy Tostadas

Image Source: freepik

Simple French bread pizza with Alfredo sauce, fontina cheese, and fresh spinach, making a delicious and easy meal

Spinach Alfredo French Bread Pizza

Image Source: freepik

All the flavors of a croque madame in a casserole with crispy tater tots, offers a satisfying combination of salty and savory

Image Source: freepik

Croque Madame and Tot Casserole

Savory waffles with a cheesy egg base and chopped chives, proving that waffles can be delicious without syrup

Image Source: freepik

Cheesy Chive Waffles With Fried Eggs

Frozen dumplings fried to perfection and added to a crunchy salad with a peanutty twist, creating a unique late-night dish

Peanutty Dumpling Salad

Image Source: freepik

Homemade mozzarella sticks with a crispy cornmeal crust, providing extra crunch and a gluten-free option for dipping in marinara or vodka sauce

Image Source: freepik

Cornmeal-Crusted Mozzarella Sticks

Image Source: freepik

Classic grilled cheese upgraded with sweet fruit chutney for a perfect balance of salty and savory

Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Chutney

Convenient and customizable nacho cups made in a standard cupcake or muffin pan, solving the topping-to-chip ratio issue

Image Source: freepik

 Single-Serve Nacho Cups

