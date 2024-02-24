Heading 3
10 Late Night Food Recipes
Tiny red tomatoes filled with cheesy goodness, topped with sour cream, chives, cheese, and bacon, perfect for a quick snack
Mini twice-baked loaded potatoes
A tasty twist on classic grilled cheese, with crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, and homemade pimento-cream cheese for a delightful sandwich
Bacon & Pimiento Grilled cheese
Quick and easy tostadas with tortillas, eggs, and beans as a base, allowing you to add your favorite toppings for a flavorful snack
Black Bean and Eggs-Over-Easy Tostadas
Simple French bread pizza with Alfredo sauce, fontina cheese, and fresh spinach, making a delicious and easy meal
Spinach Alfredo French Bread Pizza
All the flavors of a croque madame in a casserole with crispy tater tots, offers a satisfying combination of salty and savory
Croque Madame and Tot Casserole
Savory waffles with a cheesy egg base and chopped chives, proving that waffles can be delicious without syrup
Cheesy Chive Waffles With Fried Eggs
Frozen dumplings fried to perfection and added to a crunchy salad with a peanutty twist, creating a unique late-night dish
Peanutty Dumpling Salad
Homemade mozzarella sticks with a crispy cornmeal crust, providing extra crunch and a gluten-free option for dipping in marinara or vodka sauce
Cornmeal-Crusted Mozzarella Sticks
Classic grilled cheese upgraded with sweet fruit chutney for a perfect balance of salty and savory
Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Chutney
Convenient and customizable nacho cups made in a standard cupcake or muffin pan, solving the topping-to-chip ratio issue
Single-Serve Nacho Cups
