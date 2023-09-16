Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

10 Leo celebrities ft Bollywood

The Munna Bhai star who celebrates his birthday on July 29 is known for his outspoken and confident nature that reflects his Leo traits 

Sanjay Dutt

Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

The Mimi star who blows candles on July 27 shows immense generosity and confidence in every interview which makes her an ideal Leo

Kriti Sanon

Image:  Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

The Nawab of Bollywood rings his birthday on August 16. He always shows a highly spirited and enthusiastic nature. It isn't hard to identify him as a Leo 

Born on August 5, the actress lightens up every atmosphere with her witty and spirited personality which makes her an ideal Leo 

Kajol

Image: Kajol's  Instagram]

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

The Shershaah star who celebrates her birthday on July 31 is known for her kind and warm nature which is common among Leos 

Born on July 28, the Asuran star's fearless and confident nature reflects his Leo traits perfectly

Dhanush 

Image: Dhanush's Instagram

The Kick Star rings her birthday on  August 11. Her Leo traits are quite evident in her energetic and kind nature 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Born on August 1, the Pink star has a bold and outspoken personality which perfectly showcases her Leo side 

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

The Kedarnath star who blows candles on July 28 is generous, energetic and at same time, she is witty and confident, reflecting her ideal Leo sides

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan 

Born on July 28, the Badlapur star is not only confident and enthusiastic but also generous and kind, making her a true Leo

Huma Qureshi

Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram

