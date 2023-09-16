Heading 3
10 Leo celebrities ft Bollywood
The Munna Bhai star who celebrates his birthday on July 29 is known for his outspoken and confident nature that reflects his Leo traits
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The Mimi star who blows candles on July 27 shows immense generosity and confidence in every interview which makes her an ideal Leo
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
The Nawab of Bollywood rings his birthday on August 16. He always shows a highly spirited and enthusiastic nature. It isn't hard to identify him as a Leo
Born on August 5, the actress lightens up every atmosphere with her witty and spirited personality which makes her an ideal Leo
Kajol
Image: Kajol's Instagram]
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
The Shershaah star who celebrates her birthday on July 31 is known for her kind and warm nature which is common among Leos
Born on July 28, the Asuran star's fearless and confident nature reflects his Leo traits perfectly
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush's Instagram
The Kick Star rings her birthday on August 11. Her Leo traits are quite evident in her energetic and kind nature
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Born on August 1, the Pink star has a bold and outspoken personality which perfectly showcases her Leo side
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The Kedarnath star who blows candles on July 28 is generous, energetic and at same time, she is witty and confident, reflecting her ideal Leo sides
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Born on July 28, the Badlapur star is not only confident and enthusiastic but also generous and kind, making her a true Leo
Huma Qureshi
Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram
