Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 16, 2023
10 Leo Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
Born on July 24, this Hustler actress's immense confidence is reflected in her fashion and film choices which is a prominent Leo trait
Jennifer Lopezq
Image: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram
The beauty mogul who blows out candles on August 10 proved her determination from her early success making her an ideal Leo
Kylie Jenner
Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram
Chris Hemsworth
Image: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram
Born on August 11, from The Marvel star's high spirit and Generosity. it isn't hard to determine him as a Leo
This Aquaman star celebrates his birthday on August 1. He is kind and warm and at the same time bold and confident which perfectly reflects his Leo side
Jason Momoa
Image: Jason Momoa's Instagrams
Shawn Mendes
Image: Shawn Mendes's Instagram
August 8 is the day the Stitches singer was born. He is always active and enthusiastic and also genuine and down-to-earth making him a perfect Leo
Born on August 15, the Good Will Hunting star's optimistic and enthusiastic nature showcases his Leo traits perfectly
Ben Affleck
Image: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram
Born on August 22, the New Rules signer always shows her warm and generous side, nevertheless, her early success undoubtedly comes from a lot of determination making her an ideal Leo
Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram
Dua Lipa
August 20 is the day the Heart Attack singer was born. Her straightforward and high-spirited nature shows her Leo traits quite noticeably
Demi Lovato
Image: Demi Lovato's Instagram
Born on August 16, The Queen Of Pop's outspoken and energetic nature comes from a lot of confidence which reflects her Leo qualities
Madonna
Image: Madonna's Instagram
The Friends star who celebrates her birthday on July 30 is not only passionate but also creative and focused making her a true Leo exemplar
Lisa Kudrow
Image: Lisa Kudrow's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.