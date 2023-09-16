Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

10 Leo Celebrities: Ft Hollywood

Born on July 24, this Hustler actress's immense confidence is reflected in her fashion and film choices which is a prominent Leo trait

Jennifer Lopezq

Image: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

The beauty mogul who blows out candles on August 10 proved her determination from her early success making her an ideal Leo

Kylie Jenner

Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Chris Hemsworth

Image: Chris Hemsworth's  Instagram

Born on August 11, from The Marvel star's high spirit and Generosity. it isn't hard to determine him as a Leo

This Aquaman star celebrates his birthday on August 1. He is kind and warm and at the same time bold and confident which perfectly reflects his Leo side

Jason Momoa

Image: Jason Momoa's Instagrams

Shawn Mendes

Image: Shawn Mendes's Instagram

August 8 is the day the Stitches singer was born. He is always active and enthusiastic and also genuine and down-to-earth making him a perfect Leo 

Born on August 15, the Good Will Hunting star's optimistic and enthusiastic nature showcases his Leo traits perfectly

Ben Affleck

Image: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Born on August 22, the New Rules signer always shows her warm and generous side, nevertheless, her early success undoubtedly comes from a lot of determination making her an ideal Leo

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram 

Dua Lipa

August 20 is the day the Heart Attack singer was born. Her straightforward and high-spirited nature shows her Leo traits quite noticeably

Demi Lovato 

Image: Demi Lovato's  Instagram 

Born on August 16, The Queen Of Pop's outspoken and energetic nature comes from a lot of confidence which reflects her Leo qualities

Madonna

Image: Madonna's  Instagram 

The Friends star who celebrates her birthday on July 30 is not only passionate but also creative and focused making her a true Leo exemplar

Lisa Kudrow

Image: Lisa Kudrow's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here