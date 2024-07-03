Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

JUly 03, 2024

10 Less Explored Places in the World


Pitcairn Island, a British overseas territory 3,300 miles from New Zealand, is incredibly remote and houses only 50 residents

Pitcairn Island

Image: Freepik

The Southern Namib region in Africa’s Namib dessert is one of the driest and less-explored places on Earth

Image: Freepik

Southern Namib

Surtsey, a volcanic island off Iceland’s coast, was formed from eruptions between 1963 and 1967, where only scientists are allowed to visit

Image: Freepik

Surtsey Island

Son Doong Cave in Vietnam, the world’s largest natural cave, was formed 3 million years ago having massive chambers and a unique ecosystem

Son Doong Cave

Image: Freepik

North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean is home to the Sentinelese tribe and has minimal contact with the outside world

North Sentinel Island

Image: Freepik

Vale do Javari is a secluded Amazonian village near Brazil’s border with Peru where drone footage captured images of an isolated tribe

Vale do Javari

Image: Freepik

Gangkhar Puensum in Bhutan is the world’s tallest unclimbed mountain having a majestic and mysterious peak

Gangkhar Puensum

Image: Freepik

This island in the South Pacific is one of the world’s most isolated communities and is connected by a coral reef

Palmerston Island

Image: Freepik

Antarctica is the most uninhabited continent filled with unexplored areas having icy and harsh conditions

Antarctica

Image: Freepik

Devon Island, located in the Canadian Arctic is the largest uninhabited island on Earth

Devon Island

Image: Freepik

