Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUly 03, 2024
10 Less Explored Places in the World
Pitcairn Island, a British overseas territory 3,300 miles from New Zealand, is incredibly remote and houses only 50 residents
Pitcairn Island
The Southern Namib region in Africa’s Namib dessert is one of the driest and less-explored places on Earth
Southern Namib
Surtsey, a volcanic island off Iceland’s coast, was formed from eruptions between 1963 and 1967, where only scientists are allowed to visit
Surtsey Island
Son Doong Cave in Vietnam, the world’s largest natural cave, was formed 3 million years ago having massive chambers and a unique ecosystem
Son Doong Cave
North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean is home to the Sentinelese tribe and has minimal contact with the outside world
North Sentinel Island
Vale do Javari is a secluded Amazonian village near Brazil’s border with Peru where drone footage captured images of an isolated tribe
Vale do Javari
Gangkhar Puensum in Bhutan is the world’s tallest unclimbed mountain having a majestic and mysterious peak
Gangkhar Puensum
This island in the South Pacific is one of the world’s most isolated communities and is connected by a coral reef
Palmerston Island
Antarctica is the most uninhabited continent filled with unexplored areas having icy and harsh conditions
Antarctica
Devon Island, located in the Canadian Arctic is the largest uninhabited island on Earth
Devon Island
