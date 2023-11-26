Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
10 less oily breakfast ideas
Made with sooji and a few basic ingredients, it is perfect for breakfast
Upma
Image Source: Pexels
It takes only a couple of minutes to prepare it
Poha
Image Source: Pexels
You can call it one of the healthiest options when looking for a suitable breakfast
Idli
Image Source: Pexels
Whether besan or sooji, it takes very less oil and is delicious
Cheela
Image Source: Pexels
It is probably the easiest less oily recipe that you can make in the morning
Veg Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Another healthy option with less oil in it is Dhokla. You can have it with chutney
Dhokla
Image: Pixabay
You can prepare masala oats that will not only taste delicious but is also nutritious
Oats
Image Source: Pexels
A few drops of oil is more than enough for making omelet
Masala Omelet
Image Source: Pexels
When in mood of eating something tasty made out of eggs, go for this dish
Scrambled Eggs
Image Source: Pexels
You can have it with or without mixing olive oil to the bowl
Fruit Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.