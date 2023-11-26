Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

10 less oily breakfast ideas 

Made with sooji and a few basic ingredients, it is perfect for breakfast

Upma

Image Source: Pexels 

It takes only a couple of minutes to prepare it

Poha

Image Source: Pexels 

You can call it one of the healthiest options when looking for a suitable breakfast

 Idli

Image Source: Pexels 

Whether besan or sooji, it takes very less oil and is delicious

Cheela

Image Source: Pexels 

It is probably the easiest less oily recipe that you can make in the morning

Veg Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels 

Another healthy option with less oil in it is Dhokla. You can have it with chutney

Dhokla

Image: Pixabay 

You can prepare masala oats that will not only taste delicious but is also nutritious

Oats

Image Source: Pexels

A few drops of oil is more than enough for making omelet

 Masala Omelet

Image Source: Pexels 

When in mood of eating something tasty made out of eggs, go for this dish

Scrambled Eggs

Image Source: Pexels 

You can have it with or without mixing olive oil to the bowl

Fruit Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

