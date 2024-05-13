Heading 3

10 Lesser Known Advantages Of Apple Juice

Apple juice has a high amount of Vitamin C which strengthens immunity and keeps infections and diseases away

Immunity Booster

Image Source: Freepik

Apple juice can help your body hydrate well; a perfect and invigorating beverage for those who find drinking water a tad bit too boring

Hydration

Image Source: Freepik

As apples have a high amount of potassium content which is considered to be important in reduction of stress and balancing blood pressure, it in turn helps in keeping the heart healthy

Heart Health

Image Source: Freepik

Consumption of apples can help in reducing weight, since apples contain polyphenols which are said to have anti-obesity properties

Weight Loss

Image Source: Freepik

Apple juice can help in easing Asthma symptoms, because apples contains anti-inflammatory and anti-allergenic characteristics 

Image Source: Freepik

Asthma

Because of apples’ acidic and antioxidant content, they can help in warding off urinary tract infections

Cures Infections

Image Source: Freepik

Vitamin C, present in apples is highly beneficial for your skin as it helps in treating wrinkles, acne and inflammation

Radiant Skin

Image Source: Freepik

It helps in clearing off the toxins present in the liver and thus aid in a healthy liver and improve its function

Liver Health

Image Source: Freepik

Hair Health

Image Source: Freepik

Apart from drinking apple juice as a beverage, you can also use apple juice as a hair mask which will rejuvenate your hair

Apples may help in maintaining eye health because of its rich Vitamin A content 

Eyesight

Image Source: Freepik

