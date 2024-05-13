Heading 3
10 Lesser Known Advantages Of Apple Juice
Apple juice has a high amount of Vitamin C which strengthens immunity and keeps infections and diseases away
Immunity Booster
Apple juice can help your body hydrate well; a perfect and invigorating beverage for those who find drinking water a tad bit too boring
Hydration
As apples have a high amount of potassium content which is considered to be important in reduction of stress and balancing blood pressure, it in turn helps in keeping the heart healthy
Heart Health
Consumption of apples can help in reducing weight, since apples contain polyphenols which are said to have anti-obesity properties
Weight Loss
Apple juice can help in easing Asthma symptoms, because apples contains anti-inflammatory and anti-allergenic characteristics
Asthma
Because of apples’ acidic and antioxidant content, they can help in warding off urinary tract infections
Cures Infections
Vitamin C, present in apples is highly beneficial for your skin as it helps in treating wrinkles, acne and inflammation
Radiant Skin
It helps in clearing off the toxins present in the liver and thus aid in a healthy liver and improve its function
Liver Health
Hair Health
Apart from drinking apple juice as a beverage, you can also use apple juice as a hair mask which will rejuvenate your hair
Apples may help in maintaining eye health because of its rich Vitamin A content
Eyesight
