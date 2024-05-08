Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 08, 2024
10 lesser-known Clove Benefits
Cloves contain anti-inflammatory properties; also clove extract essential oil can deter mouth and throat inflammation
Anti-Inflammatory
Cloves contain Eugenol which is an anti-inflammatory and numbing substance. This helps generally in toothaches, headaches, and muscle aches
Relieves Pain
As cloves have anti-bacterial properties too, they help relieve tooth pain, freshen breath, and improve oral hygiene
Oral Health
Because of its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal characteristics, it prevents infections. To add on, clove oil can also prevent food poisoning
Anti-Microbial
Cloves can induce a healthy digestion system since it can eliminate intestinal parasites
Anti-Parasitic
As mentioned above it can improve the digestive system and Clove herb can be beneficial for stomach problems and reduction of bloating
Improves Digestion
Cloves contain a high amount of antioxidant properties that can help in cell regeneration and may prevent other chronic diseases
Antioxidant
It can help the liver protect from toxins and promote detoxification because of cloves’ inherent hepatoprotective properties
Liver Diseases
Anti-Aging
Cloves can slow down the aging process because of its antioxidant and revitalizing properties thus helping the skin to look radiant and young
Cloves’ consumption can help you regulate blood sugar levels because of its Eugenol content
Diabetes
