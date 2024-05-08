Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 08, 2024

10 lesser-known Clove Benefits 

Cloves contain anti-inflammatory properties; also clove extract essential oil can deter mouth and throat inflammation

Anti-Inflammatory

Image Source: Freepik

Cloves contain Eugenol which is an anti-inflammatory and numbing substance. This helps generally in toothaches, headaches, and muscle aches

Relieves Pain

Image Source: Freepik

As cloves have anti-bacterial properties too, they help relieve tooth pain, freshen breath, and improve oral hygiene

Oral Health

Image Source: Freepik

Because of its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal characteristics, it prevents infections. To add on, clove oil can also prevent food poisoning

Anti-Microbial

Image Source: Freepik

Cloves can induce a healthy digestion system since it can eliminate intestinal parasites 

Image Source: Freepik

Anti-Parasitic

As mentioned above it can improve the digestive system and Clove herb can be beneficial for stomach problems and reduction of bloating

Improves Digestion

Image Source: Freepik

Cloves contain a high amount of antioxidant properties that can help in cell regeneration and may prevent other chronic diseases

Antioxidant

Image Source: Freepik

It can help the liver protect from toxins and promote detoxification because of cloves’ inherent hepatoprotective properties

Liver Diseases

Image Source: Freepik

Anti-Aging

Image Source: Freepik

Cloves can slow down the aging process because of its antioxidant and revitalizing properties thus helping the skin to look radiant and young

Cloves’ consumption can help you regulate blood sugar levels because of its Eugenol content

Diabetes

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here