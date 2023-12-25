Heading 3
December 25, 2023
10 lesser-known hill stations to visit
Renowned as the paragliding capital of India, Bir Billing offers not only adventure but also serene landscapes surrounded by Tibetan monasteries and tea gardens
Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh, India
Image Source: Pexels
Yelagiri’s rolling hills, orchards, and Punganoor Lake make it a delightful offbeat destination. Experience a tranquil escape away from the usual tourist circuits
Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu, India
Image Source: Pexels
Tawang, situated at a high altitude, offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. Explore the Tawang Monastery, Tawang War Memorial, and the pristine lakes in this Himalayan region
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the Switzerland of India, Kausani mesmerizes with its expansive views of the Himalayan peaks. Visit the Anasakti Ashram and soak in the poetic beauty of this lesser-explored destination
Kausani, Uttarakhand, India
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for the Hornbill Festival, Kohima is a unique blend of cultural richness and scenic beauty. Explore historical sites, vibrant markets, and lush landscapes in this lesser-explored region
Image Source: Pexels
Kohima, Nagaland, India
A hidden treasure in the Kumaon region, Munsiyari is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and alpine meadows. It serves as a gateway to the Milam and Ralam Glaciers, offering a haven for trekkers
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand, India
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the Nilgiris, Coonoor boasts verdant tea gardens, charming colonial architecture, and the scenic Sim's Park. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool climate of this hill station
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India
Image Source: Pexels
Binsar, with its dense oak and rhododendron forests, offers spectacular views of the Himalayan peaks. Discover the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary and soak in the tranquility of this hidden gem
Binsar, Uttarakhand, India
Image Source: Pexels
Tucked in the Himalayas, Lachung is known for its pristine landscapes, monasteries, and the breathtaking Yumthang Valley. Experience the untouched beauty of this high-altitude haven
Lachung, Sikkim, India
Image Source: Pexels
Perched in the Satpura Range, Chikhaldara is Maharashtra’s only coffee-growing region. With its serene lakes and viewpoints, it provides a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle
Chikhaldara, Maharashtra, India
Image Source: Pexels
