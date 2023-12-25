Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

December 25, 2023

10 lesser-known hill stations to visit

Renowned as the paragliding capital of India, Bir Billing offers not only adventure but also serene landscapes surrounded by Tibetan monasteries and tea gardens

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh, India

Image Source: Pexels

Yelagiri’s rolling hills, orchards, and Punganoor Lake make it a delightful offbeat destination. Experience a tranquil escape away from the usual tourist circuits

Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu, India

Image Source: Pexels

Tawang, situated at a high altitude, offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. Explore the Tawang Monastery, Tawang War Memorial, and the pristine lakes in this Himalayan region

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Image Source: Pexels

Known as the Switzerland of India, Kausani mesmerizes with its expansive views of the Himalayan peaks. Visit the Anasakti Ashram and soak in the poetic beauty of this lesser-explored destination

Kausani, Uttarakhand, India

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for the Hornbill Festival, Kohima is a unique blend of cultural richness and scenic beauty. Explore historical sites, vibrant markets, and lush landscapes in this lesser-explored region

Image Source: Pexels

Kohima, Nagaland, India

A hidden treasure in the Kumaon region, Munsiyari is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and alpine meadows. It serves as a gateway to the Milam and Ralam Glaciers, offering a haven for trekkers

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand, India

Image Source: Pexels 

Nestled in the Nilgiris, Coonoor boasts verdant tea gardens, charming colonial architecture, and the scenic Sim's Park. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool climate of this hill station

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India

Image Source: Pexels 

Binsar, with its dense oak and rhododendron forests, offers spectacular views of the Himalayan peaks. Discover the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary and soak in the tranquility of this hidden gem 

Binsar, Uttarakhand, India

Image Source: Pexels 

Tucked in the Himalayas, Lachung is known for its pristine landscapes, monasteries, and the breathtaking Yumthang Valley. Experience the untouched beauty of this high-altitude haven

Lachung, Sikkim, India

Image Source: Pexels 

Perched in the Satpura Range, Chikhaldara is Maharashtra’s only coffee-growing region. With its serene lakes and viewpoints, it provides a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle

Chikhaldara, Maharashtra, India

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here