Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 01, 2024
10 lesser-known Indian desserts
Hidden gem biscuit-like snack made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, enjoyed during Chhath Puja festival
THEKUA - JHARKHAND
Image: Freepik
Indulgent dessert made with mawa, refined flour, and sugar, shaped into balls, deep-fried, and soaked in sugar syrup
Image: Freepik
MAWA BATI - MADHYA PRADESH
Lesser-known sweet fritters made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and fennel seeds, perfect for tea time or festive occasions
Image: Freepik
GULGULE - UTTARAKHAND
Traditional ring-shaped bread made with a fermented batter of rice flour, sugar, and milk, deep-fried for crispy enjoyment during festivals
SEL ROTI - SIKKIM
Image: Freepik
Unsung hero dessert made from colostrum-rich milk, mixed with regular milk, sugar, and cardamom, steamed or baked into a soft pudding
KHARWAS - MAHARASHTRA
Image: Freepik
Unique dessert made with garlic cloves boiled to remove pungency, cooked with milk, sugar, and spices, garnished with nuts
LEHSUN KI KHEER - RAJASTHAN
Image: Freepik
Aromatic dessert with sticky rice, cashews, raisins, and coconut, steamed in bamboo shoots, enjoyed on special occasions
AWAN BANGWI - TRIPURA
Image: Freepik
Traditional sweet dish with rice, coconut, jaggery, and cinnamon, wrapped in turmeric leaves and steamed for a healthy and delicious treat
PATOLEO - GOA
Image: Freepik
Traditional dessert with ripe jackfruit, rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, steamed in fragrant bay leaves for a unique flavor
KUMBILAPPAM - KERALA
Image: Freepik
Malaiyo - Uttar Pradesh
Image: Freepik
Malaiyo is a unique dessert that is known for its creamy milk foam, infused with the subtle flavors of saffron, cardamom, and rose water
