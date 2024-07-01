Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

JULY 01, 2024

10 lesser-known Indian desserts 


Hidden gem biscuit-like snack made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, enjoyed during Chhath Puja festival

THEKUA - JHARKHAND

Image: Freepik

Indulgent dessert made with mawa, refined flour, and sugar, shaped into balls, deep-fried, and soaked in sugar syrup

Image: Freepik

MAWA BATI - MADHYA PRADESH

Lesser-known sweet fritters made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and fennel seeds, perfect for tea time or festive occasions

Image: Freepik

GULGULE - UTTARAKHAND

Traditional ring-shaped bread made with a fermented batter of rice flour, sugar, and milk, deep-fried for crispy enjoyment during festivals

SEL ROTI - SIKKIM

Image: Freepik

Unsung hero dessert made from colostrum-rich milk, mixed with regular milk, sugar, and cardamom, steamed or baked into a soft pudding

KHARWAS - MAHARASHTRA

Image: Freepik

Unique dessert made with garlic cloves boiled to remove pungency, cooked with milk, sugar, and spices, garnished with nuts

LEHSUN KI KHEER - RAJASTHAN

Image: Freepik

Aromatic dessert with sticky rice, cashews, raisins, and coconut, steamed in bamboo shoots, enjoyed on special occasions

AWAN BANGWI - TRIPURA

Image: Freepik

Traditional sweet dish with rice, coconut, jaggery, and cinnamon, wrapped in turmeric leaves and steamed for a healthy and delicious treat

PATOLEO - GOA

Image: Freepik

Traditional dessert with ripe jackfruit, rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, steamed in fragrant bay leaves for a unique flavor

KUMBILAPPAM - KERALA

Image: Freepik

Malaiyo - Uttar Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Malaiyo is a unique dessert that is known for its creamy milk foam, infused with the subtle flavors of saffron, cardamom, and rose water

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here