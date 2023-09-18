Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

10 Libra Celebrities: Ft Bollywood 

Born on 11 October, Big B is calm and creative, at the same time high spirited, which reflects his Libra traits 

Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

The Brahmastra star who celebrates his birthday on 28 September introverted at the same incredibly humours and innovative making him an ideal Libran 

Ranbir Kapoor

Image Source: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

The Ishaqzaade star who blows candles on October 22 always shows a fun and cheerful side which makes her an ideal exemplar of the Libra sign

Born on October 8, The King Khan's queen is known for her persistence and intellect which are common among Librans

Gauri Khan

Image Source: Gauri Khan’s Instagram

Rekha

Image Source: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram

The timeless beauty has a slice of  birthday cake on October 10. The actress is charming and preserved yet witty and generous making her a true Libran

Born on October 10, the stunning actress has the quality to lighten up the environment with her charming and energetic nature showcasing her Libra traits

Rakul Preet Singh

Image Source: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram

The actress who celebrates her birthday on October 4 has a relaxed and cheerful personality, which perfectly showcases her Libran side

Soha Ali Khan

Image Source: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Born on October 16, The Dream Girl of Bollywood is known for her preserved and honest nature;  a true libran trait to acquire


Image Source: Hema Malini’s Instagram

Hema Malini

The actor rings his birthday on October 17. From his humorous and high-spirited nature, it isn't hard to specify him as a Libra 

Sanjay Kapoor

Image Source: Sanjay Kapoor’s Instagram

Born on October 8, The Laal Singh Chaddha star's cheerful and active makes her a true Libran

Mona Singh

Image Source: Mona Singh’s Instagram

