Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
10 Libra Celebrities: Ft Bollywood
Born on 11 October, Big B is calm and creative, at the same time high spirited, which reflects his Libra traits
Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
The Brahmastra star who celebrates his birthday on 28 September introverted at the same incredibly humours and innovative making him an ideal Libran
Ranbir Kapoor
Image Source: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
The Ishaqzaade star who blows candles on October 22 always shows a fun and cheerful side which makes her an ideal exemplar of the Libra sign
Born on October 8, The King Khan's queen is known for her persistence and intellect which are common among Librans
Gauri Khan
Image Source: Gauri Khan’s Instagram
Rekha
Image Source: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
The timeless beauty has a slice of birthday cake on October 10. The actress is charming and preserved yet witty and generous making her a true Libran
Born on October 10, the stunning actress has the quality to lighten up the environment with her charming and energetic nature showcasing her Libra traits
Rakul Preet Singh
Image Source: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The actress who celebrates her birthday on October 4 has a relaxed and cheerful personality, which perfectly showcases her Libran side
Soha Ali Khan
Image Source: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Born on October 16, The Dream Girl of Bollywood is known for her preserved and honest nature; a true libran trait to acquire
Image Source: Hema Malini’s Instagram
Hema Malini
The actor rings his birthday on October 17. From his humorous and high-spirited nature, it isn't hard to specify him as a Libra
Sanjay Kapoor
Image Source: Sanjay Kapoor’s Instagram
Born on October 8, The Laal Singh Chaddha star's cheerful and active makes her a true Libran
Mona Singh
Image Source: Mona Singh’s Instagram
