Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
10 Libra Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
The Skims founder who celebrates her birthday on October 21 always shows a very optimistic and witty personality making her a true Libran
Image Source: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Born on October 9, the supermodel's Libra traits are quite noticeable from her calm and positive nature
Bella Hadid
Image Source: Bella Hadid’s Instagram
Will Smith
Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram
The King Richard star celebrates his birthday on September 25. Despite being a controversial figure right now, the actor has a witty and creative side as well which reflects his Libra trait
Born on September 27, the Goop mogul is known to be very calm and creative and also at the same time an ideal companion to her close ones which makes her libra trait quite evident
Gwyneth Paltrow
Image Source: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram
Cardi B
[Image Source: Cardi B’s Instagram
The WAP rapper who blows candles on October 11 is extremely humorous and spirited perfectly showing her Libran traits
Born on October 8, the Locked Out of Heaven singer shows an immense joyful persona. Moreover, his creative mind gave us many incredible songs, these traits make him an ideal Libran
Bruno Mars
Image Source: Bruno Mars’s Instagram
The Fifty Shades star celebrates her birthday on October 4. The actress' charm and wittiness can be seen in her every public appearance which shows her Libra side
Dakota Johnson
Image Source: Getty
The Closer singer who blows candles on September 29 is empathetic and calm yet witty and spirited making her Libra traits quite visible
Image Source: Halsey’s Instagram
Halsey
Born on October 3, The Stranger Things star's fair-minded, positive, and energetic nature is noticeable in his every interview making him a true Libran
Noah Schnapp
Image Source: Getty
The Wednesday star celebrates his birthday on September 27. The actress shows a calm and upbeat nature perfectly showcasing her Libran side.
Jenna Ortega
Image Source: Jenna Ortega’s Instagram
