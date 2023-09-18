Heading 3

10 Libra Celebrities: Ft Hollywood 

The Skims founder who celebrates her birthday on October 21 always shows a very optimistic and witty personality making her a true Libran 

Image Source: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Born on October 9, the supermodel's Libra traits are quite noticeable from her calm and positive nature

Bella Hadid

Image Source: Bella Hadid’s Instagram

Will Smith

Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram

The King Richard star celebrates his birthday on September 25. Despite being a controversial figure right now, the actor has a witty and creative side as well which reflects his Libra trait 

Born on September 27, the Goop mogul is known to be very calm and creative and also at the same time an ideal companion to her close ones which makes her libra trait quite evident 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Image Source: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram

Cardi B

[Image Source: Cardi B’s Instagram

The WAP rapper who blows candles on October 11 is extremely humorous and spirited perfectly showing her Libran traits

Born on October 8, the Locked Out of Heaven singer shows an immense joyful persona. Moreover, his creative mind gave us many incredible songs, these traits make him an ideal Libran

Bruno Mars

Image Source: Bruno Mars’s Instagram

The Fifty Shades star celebrates her birthday on October 4. The actress' charm and wittiness can be seen in her every public appearance which shows her Libra side

Dakota Johnson

Image Source: Getty

The Closer singer who blows candles on September 29 is empathetic and calm yet witty and spirited making her Libra traits quite visible 


Image Source: Halsey’s Instagram

Halsey 

Born on October 3, The Stranger Things star's fair-minded, positive, and energetic nature is noticeable in his every interview making him a true Libran

Noah Schnapp

Image Source: Getty

The Wednesday star celebrates his birthday on September 27. The actress shows a calm and upbeat nature perfectly showcasing her Libran side.

Jenna Ortega

Image Source: Jenna Ortega’s Instagram

