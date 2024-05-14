Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
10 Life-changing philosophies
If you start today you'll be 100 times closer than you were yesterday
#1
Image: freepik
Knowing when to keep quiet is a superpower
#2
Image: freepik
If it drains you, it's not for you. Always remember that
#3
Image: freepik
Learn to control your feelings and you will become very dangerous
#4
Image: freepik
Start looking forward with hope, not backwards with regrets
#5
Image: pexels
Remember that the root of all suffering is attachment
Image: freepik
#6
Healthy relationships are created, not found
#7
Image: freepik
Restart. Re-set. Re-adjust. As many times as you need to
#8
Image: freepik
Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle
#9
Image: pexels
#10
Image: pexels
When you take care of your body, your body takes care of you
