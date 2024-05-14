Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 14, 2024

10 Life-changing philosophies

If you start today you'll be 100 times closer than you were yesterday

#1

Knowing when to keep quiet is a superpower

#2

If it drains you, it's not for you. Always remember that

#3

Learn to control your feelings and you will become very dangerous

#4

Start looking forward with hope, not backwards with regrets

#5

Remember that the root of all suffering is attachment

#6

Healthy relationships are created, not found

#7

Restart. Re-set. Re-adjust. As many times as you need to

#8

Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle

#9

#10

When you take care of your body, your body takes care of you

