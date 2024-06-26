Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 26, 2024
10 life lessons you need to learn sooner
If you won't start today, you won't start tomorrow either
#1
Saying "yes" to everything means saying "no" to the most important thing
#2
The best lessons in life often come from the most painful experiences
#3
If you want a different life, you have to change your daily habits
#4
Luck plays a bigger role in success than most people want to admit
#5
Waiting for the "right time" often means missing opportunities
#6
Not everyone in your life wants to see you succeed
#7
Regret is a result of inaction more often than wrong action
#8
Perfectionism is a form of self-sabotage
#9
#10
Social media is a tool to distract yourself from a life you don't enjoy
