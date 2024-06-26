Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 26, 2024

10 life lessons you need to learn sooner


If you won't start today, you won't start tomorrow either

#1

Saying "yes" to everything means saying "no" to the most important thing

#2

The best lessons in life often come from the most painful experiences

#3

If you want a different life, you have to change your daily habits

#4

Luck plays a bigger role in success than most people want to admit

#5

Waiting for the "right time" often means missing opportunities

#6

Not everyone in your life wants to see you succeed

#7

Regret is a result of inaction more often than wrong action

#8

Perfectionism is a form of self-sabotage

#9

#10

Social media is a tool to distract yourself from a life you don't enjoy

