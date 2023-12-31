Heading 3

10 life skills to teach your children

Allow them to understand a few things on their own and give them opportunities to do tasks and activities without assistance 

Independence

Image Source: Pexels

Making appropriate decisions is an essential life skill that every child should learn and practice from a tender age

Decision making

Image Source: Pexels

Self-defense skills will help the child gain self-confidence and inner strength and serve them well in their lives

Self-defense

Image Source: Pexels

Time management is a skill that helps children in every activity they do

Time Management 

Image Source: Pexels

It helps one analyze and absorb information, compare situations, look at things from different angles, and make inferences

Critical thinking

Image Source: Pexels

Do not feed your child with solutions constantly but allow them to understand a problem, think about what they can do, and solve it independently 

Resilience

Image Source: Pexels

Teach your child about money-management, how to spend responsibly, and to invest for their future at an early age 

Money Management 

Image Source: Pexels

Teach them the importance of brushing their teeth twice a day, washing their hands, taking a bath, and eating healthy

Health and hygiene 

Image Source: Pexels

Getting children involved in cleaning activities is challenging. Start by asking them to keep their room clean, make their bed, and arrange their table

Cleaning

Image Source: Pexels

Teach them to cook meals. It would help them in emergency

Cooking

Image Source: Pexels

