Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 31, 2023
10 life skills to teach your children
Allow them to understand a few things on their own and give them opportunities to do tasks and activities without assistance
Independence
Image Source: Pexels
Making appropriate decisions is an essential life skill that every child should learn and practice from a tender age
Decision making
Image Source: Pexels
Self-defense skills will help the child gain self-confidence and inner strength and serve them well in their lives
Self-defense
Image Source: Pexels
Time management is a skill that helps children in every activity they do
Time Management
Image Source: Pexels
It helps one analyze and absorb information, compare situations, look at things from different angles, and make inferences
Critical thinking
Image Source: Pexels
Do not feed your child with solutions constantly but allow them to understand a problem, think about what they can do, and solve it independently
Resilience
Image Source: Pexels
Teach your child about money-management, how to spend responsibly, and to invest for their future at an early age
Money Management
Image Source: Pexels
Teach them the importance of brushing their teeth twice a day, washing their hands, taking a bath, and eating healthy
Health and hygiene
Image Source: Pexels
Getting children involved in cleaning activities is challenging. Start by asking them to keep their room clean, make their bed, and arrange their table
Cleaning
Image Source: Pexels
Teach them to cook meals. It would help them in emergency
Cooking
Image Source: Pexels
