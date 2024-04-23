Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
april 23, 2024
10 life truths you need to hear today
Life isn't meaningful unless you make it meaningful
#1
Image: Freepik
Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path
#2
Image: Freepik
To accomplish big things, you must be willing to take risks. No risks = no rewards
#3
Image: Freepik
Bad things happen to good people and sometimes we will never understand why
#4
Image: Freepik
Time does not heal all wounds if you agree to let them stay
#5
Image: Freepik
If you're looking outside of yourself for true happiness, you will never find it
Image: Freepik
#6
Not everyone will like you and people will judge you no matter what you do
#7
Image: Freepik
You will die with your dreams unless you take action to make them happen
#8
Image: Freepik
Success looks different for everyone; define it on your terms
#9
Image: Freepik
Kindness has a ripple effect; spread it wherever you go
#10
Image: Freepik
