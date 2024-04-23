Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

april 23, 2024

10 life truths you need to hear today

Life isn't meaningful unless you make it meaningful

#1

Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path

#2

To accomplish big things, you must be willing to take risks. No risks = no rewards

#3

Bad things happen to good people and sometimes we will never understand why

#4

Time does not heal all wounds if you agree to let them stay

#5

If you're looking outside of yourself for true happiness, you will never find it

#6

Not everyone will like you and people will judge you no matter what you do

#7

You will die with your dreams unless you take action to make them happen

#8

Success looks different for everyone; define it on your terms

#9

Kindness has a ripple effect; spread it wherever you go

#10

