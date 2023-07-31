Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
10 lifestyle habits to boost memory
Avoid fast food and focus on a balanced diet. Include brain-boosting foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, berries, and fatty fish
Take your diet seriously
Image: Pexels
Physical activity stimulates the production of BDNF, a protein that helps with the growth and maintenance of neurons. It plays a crucial role in enhancing memory
Image: Pexels
Move your body
Trying mind-engaging activities like sudoku, or crosswords can help keep your brain engaged and enhance your memory
Exercise your mind
Image: Pexels
Meditation and mindfulness help you deal with forgetfulness. Yoga and other breathing exercises help improve concentration, and boost memory
Meditate
Image: Pexels
Sleeping well
Image: Pexels
Sleep is essential for good memory. Sleeping for 7-8 hours each night allows your brain to rejuvenate and recharge, allowing you to retain information
Image: Pexels
Social life
Participate in social activities to stimulate the brain and reduce the risk of cognitive decline
Deal with your larger tasks by dividing them into smaller tasks. This helps you improve memory & concentration
Divide and rule out bigger tasks
Image: Pexels
To declutter your tasks, use to-do lists or reminders to stay organized with your tasks. This can help improve memory
Declutter
Image: Pexels
Practice mindfulness
Image: Pexels
Mindfulness involves consciously focusing on what's happening around you. It is a state of mind that you can practice throughout the day
Image: Pexels
Doing simple maths in your head helps boosts processing speed and executive function
Do your maths
