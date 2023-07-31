Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

10 lifestyle habits to boost memory

Avoid fast food and focus on a balanced diet. Include brain-boosting foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, berries, and fatty fish

Take your diet seriously 

Image: Pexels

Physical activity stimulates the production of BDNF, a protein that helps with the growth and maintenance of neurons. It plays a crucial role in enhancing memory

Image: Pexels

Move your body

Trying mind-engaging activities like sudoku, or crosswords can help keep your brain engaged and enhance your memory

Exercise your mind

Image: Pexels

Meditation and mindfulness help you deal with forgetfulness. Yoga and other breathing exercises help improve concentration, and boost memory

Meditate

Image: Pexels

Sleeping well

Image: Pexels

Sleep is essential for good memory. Sleeping for 7-8 hours each night allows your brain to rejuvenate and recharge, allowing you to retain information

Image: Pexels

Social life

Participate in social activities to stimulate the brain and reduce the risk of cognitive decline

Deal with your larger tasks by dividing them into smaller tasks. This helps you improve memory & concentration 

Divide and rule out bigger tasks

Image: Pexels

To declutter your tasks, use to-do lists or reminders to stay organized with your tasks. This can help improve memory

Declutter

Image: Pexels

Practice mindfulness

Image: Pexels

Mindfulness involves consciously focusing on what's happening around you. It is a state of mind that you can practice throughout the day

Image: Pexels

Doing simple maths in your head helps boosts processing speed and executive function

Do your maths

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here