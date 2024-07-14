Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

10 lines from All The Bright Places

"You are all the colors in one, at full brightness”

#1

“The thing I realize is, that it's not what you take, it's what you leave”

#2

“We do not remember days, we remember moments”

#3

“The great thing about this life of ours is that you can be someone different to everybody”

#4

“The problem with people is they forget that most of the time it's the small things that count”

#5

“You make me lovely, and it’s so lovely to be lovely to the one I love”

#6

“You have been in every way all that anyone could be.… If anybody could have saved me it would have been you”

#7

“Sometimes there’s beauty in the tough words it’s all in how you read them”

#8

“No more winter at all. Finch, you brought me spring”

#9

“People rarely bring flowers to a suicide”

#10

