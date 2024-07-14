Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
10 lines from All The Bright Places
"You are all the colors in one, at full brightness”
#1
“The thing I realize is, that it's not what you take, it's what you leave”
#2
“We do not remember days, we remember moments”
#3
“The great thing about this life of ours is that you can be someone different to everybody”
#4
“The problem with people is they forget that most of the time it's the small things that count”
#5
“You make me lovely, and it’s so lovely to be lovely to the one I love”
#6
“You have been in every way all that anyone could be.… If anybody could have saved me it would have been you”
#7
“Sometimes there’s beauty in the tough words it’s all in how you read them”
#8
“No more winter at all. Finch, you brought me spring”
#9
“People rarely bring flowers to a suicide”
#10
