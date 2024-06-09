Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 09, 2024
10 Lines From Ana Huang’s Twisted Games
“You and me against the world, princess”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Men. They always ruined it by opening their mouths”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“But someone once told me we always end up where we're meant to be, and this is where I'm meant to be. With you”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“We always end up where we're meant to be”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“Remember. In public, you’re my princess, but in private, you’re my whore”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“Say the word, and I can make it look like an accident”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“Kiss me like the world's watching”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“Trust me, princess. I would rather end my own life than ask you to do anything that might hurt you”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Forget a skipped beat. My heart skipped a whole song. If my heart skipped any more songs, it'd have no playlist left”
“I was a rule follower by nature. It was how I’d survived most of my life. But for Bridget, I would break every rule in the book”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
