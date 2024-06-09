Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 09, 2024

10 Lines From Ana Huang’s Twisted Games

“You and me against the world, princess”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“Men. They always ruined it by opening their mouths”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“But someone once told me we always end up where we're meant to be, and this is where I'm meant to be. With you”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“We always end up where we're meant to be”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“Remember. In public, you’re my princess, but in private, you’re my whore”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“Say the word, and I can make it look like an accident”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Kiss me like the world's watching”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“Trust me, princess. I would rather end my own life than ask you to do anything that might hurt you”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“Forget a skipped beat. My heart skipped a whole song. If my heart skipped any more songs, it'd have no playlist left”

“I was a rule follower by nature. It was how I’d survived most of my life. But for Bridget, I would break every rule in the book”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

