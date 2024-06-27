Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 27, 2024

10 lines from Awaken The Giant Within

“In life, lots of people know what to do, but few people actually do what they know”

#1

Image: Freepik

“Any time you sincerely want to make a change, the first thing you must do is to raise your standards”

#2

“One belief that I’ve developed to carry me through extremely tough times is simply this: God’s delays are not God’s denials”

#3

“Your brain can’t tell the difference between something you vividly imagine and something you actually experience”

#4

“The quality of your life is a direct reflection of the quality of the questions you are asking yourself”

#5

“Know that it’s your decisions, and not your conditions, that determine your destiny”

#6

“For most people, the fear of loss is much greater than the desire for gain”

#7

“Achievers rarely, if ever, see a problem as permanent, while those who fail see even the smallest problems as permanent”

#8

“Anytime you have difficulty making an important decision, you can be sure that it’s the result of being unclear about your values”

#9

“Repetition is the mother of skill”

#10

