10 lines from Awaken The Giant Within
“In life, lots of people know what to do, but few people actually do what they know”
“Any time you sincerely want to make a change, the first thing you must do is to raise your standards”
“One belief that I’ve developed to carry me through extremely tough times is simply this: God’s delays are not God’s denials”
“Your brain can’t tell the difference between something you vividly imagine and something you actually experience”
“The quality of your life is a direct reflection of the quality of the questions you are asking yourself”
“Know that it’s your decisions, and not your conditions, that determine your destiny”
“For most people, the fear of loss is much greater than the desire for gain”
“Achievers rarely, if ever, see a problem as permanent, while those who fail see even the smallest problems as permanent”
“Anytime you have difficulty making an important decision, you can be sure that it’s the result of being unclear about your values”
“Repetition is the mother of skill”
