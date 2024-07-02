Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 02, 2024
10 lines from dark romance - Twist Me
“He turns me inside out, takes me apart, and puts me back together—all in the span of one night”
#1
Image: Freepik
“The devil does indeed wear a beautiful mask”
Image: Freepik
#2
“It’s not the sweet, tender kind of love I always dreamed of, but it’s love. Dark, twisted, and obsessive, it’s both a compulsion and an addiction”
Image: Freepik
#3
“And I know that’s what this feeling is. Lust. Hormones, pure and simple”
#4
Image: Freepik
“Normal men don’t kidnap girls from the park. They don’t drug them and bring them to a private island”
#5
Image: Freepik
“it was like wanting to hurt someone, to crave their death”
#6
Image: Freepik
“His smile is the most beautiful and frightening thing I've ever seen”
#7
Image: Freepik
“Because in his arms, I experience something I have never felt before. A primitive and completely irrational sense of belonging”
#8
Image: Freepik
“His words wash over me like a warm ocean wave, bringing with it trepidation and a kind of unhealthy excitement”
#9
Image: Freepik
“I’m as relaxed as I’ve been since waking up on this island. If I hadn’t been blindfolded, bound, and sodomized, I would’ve thought I was in a spa”
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.