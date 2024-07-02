Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 02, 2024

10 lines from dark romance  - Twist Me


“He turns me inside out, takes me apart, and puts me back together—all in the span of one night”

#1

Image: Freepik

“The devil does indeed wear a beautiful mask”

Image: Freepik

#2

“It’s not the sweet, tender kind of love I always dreamed of, but it’s love. Dark, twisted, and obsessive, it’s both a compulsion and an addiction”

Image: Freepik

#3

“And I know that’s what this feeling is. Lust. Hormones, pure and simple”

#4

Image: Freepik

“Normal men don’t kidnap girls from the park. They don’t drug them and bring them to a private island”

#5

Image: Freepik

“it was like wanting to hurt someone, to crave their death”

#6

Image: Freepik

“His smile is the most beautiful and frightening thing I've ever seen”

#7

Image: Freepik

“Because in his arms, I experience something I have never felt before. A primitive and completely irrational sense of belonging”

#8

Image: Freepik

“His words wash over me like a warm ocean wave, bringing with it trepidation and a kind of unhealthy excitement”

#9

Image: Freepik

“I’m as relaxed as I’ve been since waking up on this island. If I hadn’t been blindfolded, bound, and sodomized, I would’ve thought I was in a spa”

#10

Image: Freepik

