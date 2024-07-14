Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 14, 2024

10 lines from Never Let Me Go


“Memories, even your most precious ones, fade surprisingly quickly. But I don’t go along with that. The memories I value most, I don’t ever see them fading”

#1

Image: Freepik

“Sometimes I get so immersed in my own company, if I unexpectedly run into someone I know, it's a bit of a shock and takes me a while to adjust”

Image: Freepik

#2

“We took away your art because we thought it would reveal your souls. Or to put it more finely, we did it to prove you had souls at all”

Image: Freepik

#3

“All children have to be deceived if they are to grow up without trauma”

#4

Image: Freepik

“You say you’re sure? Sure that you’re in love? How can you know it? You think love is so simple? ”

#5

Image: Freepik

“She always wanted to believe in things”

#6

Image: Freepik

“Poor creatures. What did we do to you? With all our schemes and plans?”

#7

Image: Freepik

“We all complete. Maybe none of us really understand what we've lived through, or feel we've had enough time”

#8

Image: Freepik

“You need to remember that. If you’re to have decent lives, you have to know who you are and what lies ahead of you, every one of you”

#9

Image: Freepik

“Your life must now run the course that's been set for it”

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here