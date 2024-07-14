Heading 3
10 lines from Never Let Me Go
“Memories, even your most precious ones, fade surprisingly quickly. But I don’t go along with that. The memories I value most, I don’t ever see them fading”
#1
“Sometimes I get so immersed in my own company, if I unexpectedly run into someone I know, it's a bit of a shock and takes me a while to adjust”
#2
“We took away your art because we thought it would reveal your souls. Or to put it more finely, we did it to prove you had souls at all”
#3
“All children have to be deceived if they are to grow up without trauma”
#4
“You say you’re sure? Sure that you’re in love? How can you know it? You think love is so simple? ”
#5
“She always wanted to believe in things”
#6
“Poor creatures. What did we do to you? With all our schemes and plans?”
#7
“We all complete. Maybe none of us really understand what we've lived through, or feel we've had enough time”
#8
“You need to remember that. If you’re to have decent lives, you have to know who you are and what lies ahead of you, every one of you”
#9
“Your life must now run the course that's been set for it”
#10
