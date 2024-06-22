Heading 3

10 lines from Pride and Prejudice

“A lady's imagination is very rapid; it jumps from admiration to love, from love to matrimony in a moment”

#1

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife”

#2

"Angry people are not always wise”

#3

“What are men to rocks and mountains?”

#4

“I could easily forgive his pride, if he had not mortified mine”

#5

“I must learn to be content with being happier than I deserve”

#6

“I have not the pleasure of understanding you”

#7

“To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love”

#8

“You must learn some of my philosophy. Think only of the past as its remembrance gives you pleasure”

#9

“Till this moment I never knew myself”

#10

