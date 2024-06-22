Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 22, 2024
10 lines from Pride and Prejudice
“A lady's imagination is very rapid; it jumps from admiration to love, from love to matrimony in a moment”
#1
Image: Freepik
“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife”
#2
Image: Freepik
"Angry people are not always wise”
#3
Image: Freepik
“What are men to rocks and mountains?”
Image: Freepik
#4
“I could easily forgive his pride, if he had not mortified mine”
#5
Image: Freepik
“I must learn to be content with being happier than I deserve”
Image: Freepik
#6
“I have not the pleasure of understanding you”
#7
Image: Freepik
“To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love”
#8
Image: Freepik
“You must learn some of my philosophy. Think only of the past as its remembrance gives you pleasure”
#9
Image: Freepik
“Till this moment I never knew myself”
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.